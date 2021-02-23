EUR/USD Forecast: Gearing up for a bullish breakout through 1.2190-1.2200 hurdle

EUR/USD gained traction for the fourth straight day amid the prevalent USD selling bias.

The US bond yields jumped to fresh one-year tops, albeit failed to impress the USD bulls.

Investors now eye the final Eurozone CPI for some impetus ahead of Powell’s testimony.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to near one-month tops during the Asian session. The US dollar languished near six-week lows amid doubts about a relatively faster US economic recovery and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The shared currency was further supported by Monday's upbeat German IFO Business Climate Index, which jumped to 92.4 in February as against an uptick to 90.5 anticipated from 903 in the previous month. Adding to this, the Current Economic Assessment and the Expectations Index arrived at 90.6 and 94.2, respectively, both beating consensus estimates.

Meanwhile, the prospects for the passage of US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package continued fueling the reflation trade. In fact, the House Budget Committee on Monday voted to advance the Democrats' massive coronavirus relief plan and is on course to get a floor vote later this week. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to fresh one-year tops. The USD, however, failed to gain any respite and seemed rather unimpressed by the continuous surge in the US Treasury bond yields, instead took cues from the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2170-75 region as market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone CPI figures for a fresh impetus. The US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The key focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Powell is expected to reassure ultra-accommodative policy stance, which could potentially calm bond markets. Dovish signals could exert some additional downward pressure on the greenback and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent price action now seemed to constitute the formation of an inverted head and shoulders chart pattern. The neckline resistance is pegged near the 1.2180-85 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of the ongoing positive momentum. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2220 region and test the 1.2270-75 resistance zone. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the 1.2300 round-figure mark and push the pair back towards 32-month tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2130-25 region and is followed by the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2100-1.2090 area. A sustained break below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the 1.2040-35 horizontal support. The key 1.2000 psychological mark could be the next relevant target on the downside ahead of monthly lows around mid-1.1900s.