EUR/USD Forecast: gaining downward strength within range

Dollar stronger on rising equities, yields

US Housing data could boost the local currency

The common currency was unable to sustain its latest gains, topping in the 1.1850/60 region on Thursday against the greenback. The market returned to the greenback overnight as a rally in Wall Street prompted Asian and European equities higher this Friday, with no macroeconomic releases interrupting dollar's advance. The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1800 level, despite another round of solid German data, as the Producer Price Index in September rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis, and by 3.1% when compared to a year earlier, both beating market's forecast. The EU current account for August posted a larger-than-expected surplus of €33.3 billion while July's figure was revised to 31.5B from a previous estimate of 25.1B.

The EU members are gathered in Brussels discussing not only Brexit but also other topics including North Korea and US situation. On Brexit, EU members are expected to announce that there is not enough progress made to move to the next phase. Later on the day, the US will release Existing Home Sales figures for September, expected to show another decline, while Fed's Mester will offer a speech ahead of Wall Street's close. Disappointing housing data will likely affect dollar's attempt to rally, although a positive surprise there should see the currency ending the week on a high note.

From a technical point of view, the pair has been struggling from direction ever since the week started, unable to move far away from the 1.1800 region. The 4 hours chart shows at the time being an increasing bearish potential, with the price stuck around the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, but developing between moving averages, and with technical indicators heading sharply lower, the Momentum still in positive territory but the RSI having already entered negative one. The pair has an immediate support at 1.1770, the 50% retracement of the same rally, and where it bottomed on Thursday, being the level to break to confirm a new leg lower, targeting then the 1.1720/30 region. The 1.1820/30 price zone, on the other hand, is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.1860 price zone.

View live chart of the EUR/USD