EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1231
- Coronavirus cases keep rising in the US, overshadowing encouraging macro data.
- EU inflation came in at 0.1% YoY in May, in line with the market’s expectations.
- EUR/USD has turned bearish, a confirmation will come with a break below 1.1170.
The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, trading around 1.1230 as the day comes to an end after posting a daily low of 1.1206. The market’s positive sentiment faded as the day went by, amid a continued increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that tempered positive macroeconomic data. The shared currency was among the weakest, as the annual CPI in the Union came in at 0.1%, as expected, although the lowest reading in years. Construction Output in the EU fell by 14.6% in April, after shrinking by 15.7% in the previous month.
The US, on the other hand, has just published Building Permits, which rose by 14.4% in May after falling by 21.4% in the previous month. Housing Starts in the same period rose by 4.3% up from -26.4% in the previous month. This Thursday, the macroeconomic calendar will remain light, as the most relevant report to be out is the weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 12, foreseen at 1.3 million.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair broke below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, but so far holds above the 38.2% retracement, this last at 1.1170. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 100 SMA provided intraday support, currently at 1.1205, while a bearish 20 SMA converges with the 23.6% Fibonacci level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within negative levels, the Momentum aiming marginally higher, and the RSI flat at around 38.
Support levels: 1.1205 1.1170 1.1120
Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1310 1.1350
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable sub-0.6900 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair has spent this Wednesday in consolidative mode, as investors await for clearer clues. Modest gains in global equities kept the downside limited. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slide, nears 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, but so far holds above the 1.1200 level. Fed’s Chief Powell said the central bank will do what’s needed to be done, to keep the economy afloat.
Gold: Pushing against session highs at $1,730
Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.