- EUR/USD dropped to a new 2024 low near 1.0840 on Wednesday.
- Diminishing bets on the Fed’s rate cut in March supported the dollar.
- Attention now shifts to the ECB’s Lagarde on Thursday.
EUR/USD traded mostly on the defensive on Wednesday, briefly dipping to new multi-week lows in the 1.0845/40 band and bouncing off that zone to the 1.0870 region as the NA session drew to a close.
The continuation of the uptrend in the greenback was propped up by firmer readings from US Retail Sales during December, which in turn maintained the downside pressure on bets on an interest rate cut by the Fed in March.
Collaborating with the noticeable rebound in the dollar, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool now sees the probability of a rate cut by the Fed at just above 50% at the March event vs. nearly 80% earlier in the week.
Back to the ECB, officials, including Knot, have reported that markets are anticipating cuts and stress the importance of aligning factors for a 2% inflation target in 2025. Vasle, a colleague, noted a significant difference in rate expectations compared to the market and emphasized the need for monitoring fiscal policy to support disinflation, while President Lagarde suggested a potential rate cut in the summer.
Wednesday’s price action in spot occurred as bond yields increased across the board. German 10-year bunds reached their highest since mid-December, near 2.30%, while US yields experienced a substantial rise across various maturity periods.
There was no big news in the domestic calendar after final inflation figures in the broader euro area saw the headline CPI rise 2.9% in the year to December and the Core CPI gain 3.4% over the last twelve months.
Also adding to the weakness around the European currency and the rest of its risk-linked peers, another set of poor results in Chinese fundamentals supported the idea that the economic recovery in that country will still have to wait.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Immediately to the downside for EUR/USD comes the 2024 low of 1.0844 (January 17), an area coincident with the critical 200-day SMA. If this region lost, a test of the December 2023 low of 1.0723 (December 8) may start to emerge on the horizon before the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), followed by the October 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400. The pair’s outlook is expected to shift to bearish on a sustained breach of the 200-day SMA. On the upside, the surpass of the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 5,11) should prompt the pair to revisit the December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
The 4-hour chart now favours extra losses in the very near term. The breakdown of 1.0844 should not see a support level of note until 1.0723. The MACD trades also in the negative zone, while the RSI rebounded to the 35 zone, leaving behind the oversold territory. In the event of occasional bullish attempts, there is immediate resistance at the 200-SMA at 1.0921 ahead of the 100-SMA at 1.0971 and 1.0998.
