EUR/USD Forecast: further slides below 1.1160, but still bullish

The EUR/USD pair have seen little action ever since late US session, confined to a tight range below the 1.1200 level. Focus overnight centered on a surprise downgrade to China from Moody´s, as the financial services company downgraded China's long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings to A1 from Aa3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative, although markets avoided falling into risk aversion.

In Europe, the German GFK consumer confidence survey came in at 10.4 from previous 10.2, its highest since October 2001, and in line with continued growth in the region. The ECB released its Financial Stability Review report, which showed that policymakers are concerned over retrieving QE too early or too fast, highlighting the risks around it and of possible market panic. The sole mention of tapering is enough to push the EUR higher, although this time, it barely implicated a short-lived 20 pips´ advance.

ECB's Draghi y scheduled for later today, while the US Federal Reserve will release the Minutes of its latest decision, the events speculators are waiting for, before setting a direction.

In the meantime, the 4 hour chart presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the price stands below a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength, holding right below their mid-lines. A deeper downward move may come on a break below 1.1160, with the next supports then at 1.1120 and 1.1080. Buying interest will likely surge around this last.

Above 1.1210, on the other hand, the pair will likely recover its upward strength, targeting then the 1.1250/60 price zone.

