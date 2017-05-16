EUR/USD Forecast: further gains likely as long as 1.1000 holds

The EUR/USD pair trades at its highest for this 2017, already advancing ahead of the release of European data The pair spiked up to 1.1049 so far this Tuesday, underpinned during the ongoing London morning by in-line with expectations data. The German ZEW survey showed that economic optimism keeps growing, although it came slightly below expected at 20.6, up when compared to previous 19.5 but below forecasts of 22.0. The assessment of the current situation improved beyond expected, printing 83.9, while Economic Sentiment within the EU and according to the same survey, surged to 35.1 from previous 26.3.

The EU preliminary Q1 GDP growth reached 0.5% as expected, also matching 2016 Q4. The number, despite not brilliant, indicates growth in the region during the three months to March, something the market anticipated after the release of strong PMI figures. Looking forward, the risk to the economy remain towards the downside, but so far so good, benefiting the common currency. The US will release housing and industrial figures later today, none of it enough to trigger a reversal. The most those can do is a short-lived downward correction on strong upward surprises, but if 1.1000 holds, the intraday bullish strength will likely persist.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators accelerated their advances, heading sharply north despite being within extreme overbought territory, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated through the 100 SMA below the current level, with the shortest reinforcing a Fibonacci support around 1.0930. Supports from here come at 1.1000, followed by an intermediate one at 1.0960, and the stronger 1.0930.

Beyond 1.1060, the pair has scope to advance up to the 1.1100/1110 region, while a daily close above it will favor additional gains towards 1.1260 during the upcoming days.

