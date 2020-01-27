- EUR/USD rebounds from recent YTD lows around 1.1020.
- Further downside could see the 1.0 area re-tested.
The bearish momentum in the pair has recently accelerated after the breakdown of, first, the 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region, and then by the break below the 1.1060 region, where coincide the 100-day SMA and the 3-month support line. The decline, however, appears to have met decent contention in the 1.1020 region, fresh yearly lows.
The persistent spread of the Chinese coronavirus and its potential impact on global growth keep echoing on the demand for safe havens as well as the broader risk appetite trends, and are expected to keep occasional bullish attempts in the euro somewhat limited for the time being.
Moving forward, key US data releases later this week – including the FOMC interest rate decision (Wednesday) – should keep the spot under the microscope, while Monday’s IFO carries the potential to confirm the emergence of renewed optimism in the region and a change of heart in the morale of investors.
Short-term technical outlook
As long as the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1089, continues to cap the upside, the outlook on EUR/USD is expected to remain tilted to the bearish side. Against this scenario, a probable test of the 1.10 neighbourhood in the near-term horizon looks increasingly likely. On the other hand, initial and interim resistance lines up around 1.1060 (100-day SMA and (now) resistance line) ahead of another test of the key 55-day SMA. Above this area, the next target of significance should be the always critical 200-day SMA at 1.1130.
