- EUR/USD dropped to and rebounded from the 1.0970 area.
- Markets’ attention remains largely on US-China trade developments.
- Some relief for EUR came in today after a better IFO survey.
The sentiment around the European currency remains fragile despite the small improvement in the German Business Climate tracked by the IFO survey. In fact, the slowdown in the bloc stays everything but abated and there are no signs that a reversion of the trend is coming in the near/medium term, particularly after the recent results from PMIs in core Euroland.
President Draghi has also reinforced the bearishness surrounding EUR at the beginning of the week, after he stressed that the economic growth momentum in the region slowed markedly, event beyond the bank’s expectations. In addition, Draghi reiterated once again that the bank stands ready to use all available tools if needed. Draghi’s testimony before the European Parliament fell largely in line with the ECB’s dovish tone at its last meeting, and gave no reasons to EUR-bulls to event attempt a recovery.
Also weighing on sentiment appears the protracted US-China trade war. Despite there appears to be raising expectations on a positive outcome at the upcoming meeting in early October, skepticism among investors runs high mainly after President Trump poured cold water over hopes of some sort of an agreement when said that he expects a ‘complete deal’ with China, something that now looks highly unlikely.
On the technical perspective, there are increasing chances that EUR/USD could attempt another visit to YTD lows near 1.0920 in the near term if it could not regain the 1.10 handle and well above in the next sessions. The initial target on an occasional recovery emerges at the 21-day SMA in the 1.1030 region. Further up, the short-term resistance line near 1.1070 keeps limiting the rallies. A surpass of this region should allow for a move to the low-1.1100s, where converge monthly tops and the key 55-day SMA.
