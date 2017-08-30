EUR/USD Forecast: further declines will depend on US GDP, ADP

The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest in two days, still up for the week but having retreated from a yearly high of 1.2069 achieved this Tuesday, to trade around 1.1946. The peak came as a consequence of plummeting equities, as tension between North Korea and the US spurred risk aversion, but a sharp comeback in US equities a couple of hours ahead of the close, resulted in the pullback that made the pair open this Wednesday below 1.2000. Indeed, the dollar's decline looked overstretched as commented on a previous update, and the due correction is keeping the pair above July's high, still in the green for the week.

Further corrections are possible, moreover considering we are at the monthly end and many will like to book some profits, but is still too early to call for a top, as bulls are still in the drivers' seat. The macroeconomic calendar is busy today, with August German preliminary inflation and a revision of US Q2 GDP taking center stage. The latest has more chances of affecting the market, alongside with the US ADP private employment survey ahead of the monthly employment report next Friday.

In the meantime, the pair pressures its daily lows, aiming to extend its daily decline below a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, although the Momentum indicator in the same chart pared its decline and is attempting to bounce from its mid-line, while the RSI indicator heads south, currently around 54. This last supports a downward extension, although such movement will be better confirmed with a break below 1.1916, the weekly low. In that case, the next support comes at the 1.1880 region, a strong static level, while below this last the decline will likely accelerate towards 1.1820/40.

The immediate resistance is 1.1985, with gains above it probably heading towards 1.2030, en route to the mentioned high around 1.1970.

View live chart of the EUR/USD