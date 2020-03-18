EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0868
- With the coronavirus expanding exponentially, speculative interest doubts the situation will revert anytime soon.
- Wall Street collapsed for a second consecutive day, indexes trading at levels last seen in 2016.
- EUR/USD near 2020 low at 1.0770, scope to extend its slump below it.
Fretting investors blindly bought the greenback this Wednesday, with major currencies plummeting to multi-year and even multi-decade lows against their American rival. The EUR/USD pair attempted to regain the 1.1000 figure but finally collapsed to 1.0807, approaching this year low at 1.0777. Despite governments and central bankers have decided to flood the financial system with liquidity, the coronavirus pandemic gives no break. Still expanding exponentially in Europe, and growing rapidly in the southern hemisphere, world economies are on pause, and recession sounds loud. And worse, there’s no end at sight to this situation.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that Germany would do “whatever is necessary,” to limit the impact of the outbreak, although so far, the country has discussed more conservative measures. Uncertainty is high, which worsens the negative sentiment. In the data front, the EU confirmed February inflation at 1.2% YoY, while the US reported that Building Permits fell 5.5% in February, worse than anticipated, while Housing Starts were down by 1.5%, against an expected 4.9% decline.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has bounced from the mentioned low and trades in the 1.0830 region ahead of the close, retaining its bearish technical stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has met resistance around a flat 200 SMA, now developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA accelerating its slump, reflecting sellers’ strength. Technical indicators pared their declines, hovering now in oversold levels and far from indicating the slump is over.
Support levels: 1.0805 1.0770 1.0735
Resistance levels: 1.0860 1.0900 1.0940
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
