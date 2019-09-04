US-China trade uncertainties kept a lid on the recent USD bullish run.

Sliding US bond yields/awful US ISM PMI triggered some USD weakness.

Bulls seemed struggling to capitalize on the overnight recovery move.

After spending a major part of Tuesday's trading session in the red, the EUR/USD pair staged a goodish bounce and finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range. The pair initially fell to an intraday low level of 1.0926 - levels not seen since May 2017 - but managed to recover over 70-pips and posted modest daily gains to snap six consecutive days of losing streak - the longest in five months.

Weaker USD triggered a short-covering move

A sharp intraday US Dollar pullback from multi-year tops - amid uncertainty over trade talks between the United States and China - turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday recovery. In the latest trade-related development, reports suggested that the US had declined a request to delay tariffs on about $110 billion of Chinese imports that took effect over the weekend. The news triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade and was evident from renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually undermined the greenback.



The buck was further weighed down by the disappointing release of ISM manufacturing PMI, which fell to a three-year low level of 49.1 in August and increased the likelihood of an aggressive Fed rate cut move later this September. This was immediately followed by the US President Donald Trump's criticism about the Fed's policy stance, which coupled with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's dovish remarks, supporting a 50bps rate cut, kept exerting some downward pressure on the USD and remained supportive of the pair's intraday uptick.



Bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the overnight recovery move and the pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band - below the key 1.10 psychological mark - through the Asian session on Wednesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data scheduled for release on Wednesday and hence, the key focus will remain on the ECB nominated President Christine Lagarde's speech, which might influence the shared currency and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor behind the pair's overnight resilience below a descending trend-line and intraday short-covering move. The lack of any strong follow-through buying further suggests that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over and hence, any subsequent uptick beyond the 1.10 handle might still be utilized to initiate some fresh bearish positions.



Immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1025-30 region (previous yearly lows set on August 1st), above which the recovery could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped 1.1060-70 horizontal zone. On the flip side, the mentioned trend-line, currently near the 1.0955 region, might extend some immediate support ahead of the overnight swing lows - around the 1.0925 area - and the 1.0900 round figure mark. A follow-through selling might now turn the pair vulnerable to aim towards testing its next major support near the 1.0835-30 region.