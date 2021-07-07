EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1803
- European macroeconomic figures continue to miss the market’s expectations.
- FOMC Meeting Minutes spurred optimism, to the detriment of the greenback.
- EUR/USD maintains the bearish tone after achieving a lower low for the week.
The dollar resumed its advance on Wednesday, sending EUR/USD to a fresh three-month low of 1.1781. The pair fell with Wall Street’s opening, recovering some ground afterwards to finally settle at around 1.1800. The FOMC published the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers are still committed to achieving substantial progress towards their goals before modifying the current monetary policy. However, several members judged that the risks to their inflation projections were tilted to the upside.
Earlier in the day, Germany published May Industrial Production, which fell 0.3% MoM, missing expectations. Yearly basis, production was up 17.3%, well below the 34.5% expected. Also, the EU commission revised up estimates of growth and inflation for this year and the next one due to the reopening of national economies.
On Thursday, the ECB is having a so-called Special Strategy Meeting, which is likely to amend the central bank’s inflation target and address climate change and housing costs. If a deal is reached, the outcome would be presented by President Christine Lagarde. The US will publish the usual weekly unemployment claims figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The risk for the EUR/USD pair remains skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing below all of its moving averages, which head lower with uneven degrees of bearish strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near daily lows without clear directional strength. An approach to the 1.1700 level is on the cards, mainly on a break below the daily low.
Support levels: 1.1780 1.1740 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1835 1.1870 1.1920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks modestly higher with FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bounced modestly with the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, as the committee repeated the standard "substantial further progress" before twisting the current monetary policy. Pledged for continued support helped high-yielding assets on their way up.
GBP/USD steady around 1.3800 on modest mood improvement
GBP/USD trades around 1.3800, hardly up after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The resurgent number of coronavirus contagions in the UK cap the pound, despite the government is determined to lift restrictions on July 19.
XAU/USD holds above key support, eyes $1,815
Gold closed the previous five trading days in the positive territory. Next resistance is located at $1,815 ahead of $1,830. US Treasury bond yields continue to fall ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Rough Q2 for BTC to headline Tesla earnings, while ETH may drop 30%
BTC unable to fulfill expectations of a meaningful rally after triggering a multi-month head-and-shoulders pattern. ETH shows exhaustion and may be near a decline. XRP remains unchanged, offering few clues as to directional intentions.
Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket
Everyone agrees the Fed minutes today will be the market mover, if we get one, and also that the discussion in the meeting did not focus on tapering or hikes despite the dot-plots pointing to them.