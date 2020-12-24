EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2193

The focus remains on Brexit-related headlines in thin holiday trading.

EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term but holding on to yearly gains.

The EUR/USD pair is trading in a tight intraday range below the 1.2200 level, with little going on in financial markets amid the Christmas holiday. There are some market tensions surrounding GBP/USD as post-Brexit trade talks continue. According to the latest on the matter, a deal is “imminent,” but negotiations continue. The dollar is moving accordingly to Brexit-related headlines, which continue to lead the way.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term and could move alongside GBP/USD during the upcoming thinned sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading around a mild bearish 20 SMA while still above the larger ones, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators are directionless just below their midlines.

Support levels: 1.2140 1.2090 1.2050

Resistance levels: 1.2210 1.2260 1.2300