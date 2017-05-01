EUR/USD Forecast: focus turns to US employment data

The "uncertainty" within FOMC members about the upcoming Trump administration, was taken as an excuse to profit further from recent dollar's rally. The EUR/USD pair advanced up to 1.0574 in the Asian session, but is quickly pulling back after London's opening, trading around 1.0500. FED's Minutes released late in the US afternoon showed that policymakers are concerned about the impact that a strong dollar could have on inflation and growth, while clearly signaling that upcoming policies will be "Trump-dependent."

The EU will release its PPI for November today, while the US will offer the ADP private employment survey and the services PMIs, delayed amid the early holiday. Focus turns to US Nonfarm Payrolls report on December, although seems unlikely that even a strong report can revive dollar's demand, as further rate hikes in the US won't depend much on employment, clearly at healthy levels for most of 2016.

The EUR/USD pair 4 hours chart shows that the price was once again unable to sustain gains beyond a bearish 200 SMA, whilst it's also back below the 61.8% retracement of the 1.0649/1.0340 slide, at 1.0530. The same chart shows a strong support around 1.0450/60, where the 38.2% retracement of the same decline converges with the 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the same chart, retreated from near overbought readings, but remain within positive territory, indicating that further slides are not yet confirmed. The pair will need to break through 1.0500 to test the next Fibonacci support, whilst below this last 1.0420 comes next.

Steady gains beyond 1.0530 should expose the daily high, with an acceleration beyond it indicating a possible retest of the daily high, en route to 1.0610.

View live chart of the EUR/USD