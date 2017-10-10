EUR/USD Forecast: focus remains on Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's key address

The EUR/USD pair extended its post-NFP recovery move from 7-week lows and continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Comments by the ECB Executive Board member Lautenschlaeger reaffirmed market expectations of a possible tapering of asset purchases next year and underpinned the shared currency, despite deepening clash between Catalan separatists and Spanish authorities.

Tuesday's key focus would remain on the Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's key address to the regional parliament, where a possible declaration of independence could weigh on investors sentiment and prompt some fresh selling around the major.

From a technical perspective, the pair's price-action over the past two-week, within a broader trading range, would still be categorized as a consolidative phase. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term.

Currently trading around 1.1675 area, any further up-move is likely to confront fresh supply near the 1.1800 handle, above which a fresh bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards 50-day SMA hurdle near the 1.1845 region. Only a convincing break through the 50-DMA barrier would negate any near-term bearish bias and pave way for resumption of the pair's prior appreciating move.

On the flip side, 1.1740-35 area now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken is likely to drag the pair back below the 1.1700 handle towards retesting 1.1670 support, marked by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0341-1.2092 YTD up-move. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards 100-day SMA support near the 1.1600 handle and the bearish trajectory could further get extended towards the key 1.15 psychological mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.1500s.