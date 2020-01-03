The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its recent strong positive move to near five-month tops and came under some heavy selling pressure on the first trading day of 2020. The pair dropped to fresh weekly lows, erasing the gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and also snapping four consecutive days of winning streak. A slight upward revision of the final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI prints, though remained in the contraction territory, did little to provide any respite to the shared currency or lend any support.

The US dollar attempted a modest recovery from six-month lows and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the major. This coupled with relatively thin liquidity conditions further aggravated the bearish pressure and collaborated to the pair's intraday slide. The greenback remained supported by reviving safe-haven demand amid risks of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and held the pair near weekly lows through the Asian session on Friday.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of German Prelim consumer inflation for December for a fresh impetus. The headline CPI is forecasted to have risen by 0.5% MoM for the reported month as compared to a 0.8% contraction recorded in November. Apart from this, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, followed by the latest FOMC meeting minutes will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance below 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1066-1.1239 recent upsurge and hence, seems vulnerable to slide further. From current levels, immediate support is pegged near the 1.1150 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour EMA and 50% Fibo. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.1130 level (61.8% Fibo.) might be seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders and set the stage for a fall towards testing sub-1.1100 levels.

On the flip side, the 1.1175-80 region, closely followed by the 1.1200 handle now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might assist the pair to aim back towards testing multi-month tops, around the 1.1240 region. Some follow-through buying now seems to pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round figure mark, which coincides with the top end of over four-month-old ascending trend-channel formation on the daily chart.