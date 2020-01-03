The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its recent strong positive move to near five-month tops and came under some heavy selling pressure on the first trading day of 2020. The pair dropped to fresh weekly lows, erasing the gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and also snapping four consecutive days of winning streak. A slight upward revision of the final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI prints, though remained in the contraction territory, did little to provide any respite to the shared currency or lend any support.
The US dollar attempted a modest recovery from six-month lows and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the major. This coupled with relatively thin liquidity conditions further aggravated the bearish pressure and collaborated to the pair's intraday slide. The greenback remained supported by reviving safe-haven demand amid risks of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and held the pair near weekly lows through the Asian session on Friday.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of German Prelim consumer inflation for December for a fresh impetus. The headline CPI is forecasted to have risen by 0.5% MoM for the reported month as compared to a 0.8% contraction recorded in November. Apart from this, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, followed by the latest FOMC meeting minutes will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance below 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1066-1.1239 recent upsurge and hence, seems vulnerable to slide further. From current levels, immediate support is pegged near the 1.1150 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour EMA and 50% Fibo. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.1130 level (61.8% Fibo.) might be seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders and set the stage for a fall towards testing sub-1.1100 levels.
On the flip side, the 1.1175-80 region, closely followed by the 1.1200 handle now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might assist the pair to aim back towards testing multi-month tops, around the 1.1240 region. Some follow-through buying now seems to pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round figure mark, which coincides with the top end of over four-month-old ascending trend-channel formation on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data
EUR/USD is dipping below 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall
USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.