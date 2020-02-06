EUR/USD Forecast: Five reasons to favor a break below the double bottom

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.10 amid a widening economic gap between the US and the eurozone.

Trade developments are among the five reasons for further potential downside.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing the bears may break the double-bottom.

Break or bounce? That is the question many EUR/USD are grappling with as the world's most popular currency pair battles the double bottom. From economic figures through trade relations and to the coronavirus outbreak – everything seems to play in favor of selling euro/dollar.

Here are five factors to consider:

1) Weak German data: The old continent's largest economy has reported a slump of 2.1% in Factory Orders in December – far below an increase of 0.6% expected. A minor upside revision to November's statistic is insufficient to compensate for the downfall. While some businesses are less pessimistic than beforehand – the hard data has been consistently showing a manufacturing recession. The data is weighing on the euro.

2) Upbeat US data: ADP's private-sector employment report smashed expectations with an increase of 291,000 jobs – nearly double 156,000 expected. The labor market is alive and kicking. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index also beat expectations with 55.5 points. These figures are raising expectations ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report. The strength of the world's largest economy is underpinning its currency.

3) Coronavirus hopes: While the World Health Organization has downplayed hopes for an instant cure or vaccine to the respiratory disease, efforts made around the world – using existing medicine and new ideas – are boosting markets. Investors are rotating to stocks from bonds and the resulting higher US yields are boosting the dollar as well.

4) China lowers tariffs: Beijing announced that it halving levies on certain imported US goods from February 14, the same day that Washington slashes of the tariffs. While this reduction is part of the Phase One trade deal, markets cheered the news. Yet again, the shift away from bonds is keeping the dollar bid.

5) EU-US trade fears: Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Trade is visiting Washington and will meet Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative. The talks – hastily organized – will include discussion on sensitive topics such as France's tech tax, automobile tariffs, and other topics. The administration has maintained its threat to slap levies on European goods, and this may happen now.

One factor that is not weighing on EUR/USD – but not helping it either – is the speech by Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. While Lagarde said that low rates and meager inflation have limited the scope to ease policy, she added that this is an issue that all central banks grapple with. Other comments do not shed more light on her assessment of the economic situation in the eurozone – slow growth.

Overall, the bias is bearish.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has fallen below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index has risen above 30 – opening the door to more falls.

The critical level to watch is 1.0991 – the 2020 low which is now a double-bottom.

The next line is close by. At 1.0980, we find the December trough, and it is followed by 1.0940, 1.0925, and 1.0879 – the 2019 low.

Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.1020, which was a support line twice in January, followed by 1.1035, which worked as support and also converges with the 50 SMA. 1.1065 and 1.1095 are next.