EUR/USD Forecast: Five reasons for the downfall to lowest in 2017 and levels to watch

EUR/USD has been attempting to recover after hitting the lowest since 2017.

US inflation figures, coronavirus headlines, and EU forecasts are high on the agenda.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to mild oversold conditions.

How low can the euro go? The world's most popular currency pair has hit the lowest since May 2017 – a 33-month trough – after dropping below the 2019 low of 1.0879. While it is bouncing from the lows, this may prove yet another dead-cat bounce pattern that has characterized the pair's trading.

The move is driven by both euro weakness and dollar strength.

Five reasons for the downfall

1) Manufacturing slump: Investors fear that Germany's manufacturing slump is here to stay. Recent industrial output figures for the largest economy – and also for France and the whole eurozone – have pointed to a sharp downfall in December and the whole of 2019. It may take the old continent more time to stand on its feet.

2) More monetary stimulus? The European Central Bank is unlikely to exit its accommodative policies anytime soon – especially if it leaves its current inflation calculations unchanged. According to reports, the ECB will refrain from including house prices in its Consumer Price Index formula. That means that overall CPI is set to remain lower – causing the Frankfurt-based institution to keep interest rates lower for longer.

Pablo Hernandez de Cos, a member of the ECB, said that policy is to remain highly accommodative for a long time. This is also weighing on the euro.

3) German political instability: Staying in Germany, the ruling coalition remains fragile after the resignation of Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer from leading Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party. The lack of political leadership in Europe's "locomotive" is also an issue.

4) American strength: The US economy remains robust with job growth rising at a satisfactory pace, and consumption on a roll. While manufacturing is not where may want it to be, recent surveys have shown that the industry is stable. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve has reaffirmed the Fed's willingness to act "aggressively" in a downturn but reiterated that he sees no reason to see the expansion ending.

The US publishes inflation figures for January, with annual Core CPI expected to tick down from 2.3% to 2.2%. For comparison, the eurozone's parallel figure stands at 1.1% according to the preliminary read.

5) Coronavirus: After several days of calm, the market mood has soured once again, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. China's Hubei province – the epicenter of the respiratory disease – has reported a leap of 15,000 cases and 240 deaths, ending the cycle of deceleration.

Moreover, the growing number of cases aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship stranded in Japanese waters demonstrates rapid contagion. The economic damage continues with the cancelation of the Mobile World Congress – a large conference in Barcelona that sees 100,000 visitors – standing out.

Overall, the wind is blowing in favor of EUR/USD bears. Coronavirus headlines and further speculation about central bank activity is to move the currency pair.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The recent bounce has caused the Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart to rise above 30 – exiting oversold conditions and implying more falls. Momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Support awaits at 1.0879, the 2019 low. It is followed by the 2020 trough of 1.0865. Next, we are back to levels last seen in 2017. These include 1.0820, 1.0790 and 1.0720.

Resistance is at 1.0890, a swing low from earlier this week, followed by 1.0925 that capped EUR/USD on Wednesday. Next, 1.0940, 1.0965, and 1.0985 await it.