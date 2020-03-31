EUR/USD has been edging lower as the dollar continues recovering.

End-of-quarter flows, coronavirus headlines, and US consumer confidence are eyed.

Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.

It isn’t over until the fat lady sings – Opera houses in Italy and elsewhere are out of work, but EUR/USD is set for a crescendo as a turbulent month and quarter draw to an end.

There are several reasons to believe the currency pair ends the quarter on a high note even though the general picture remains dark.

1) End of quarter flows may favor the euro

The US dollar had its best quarter since 2016, rising on distressed demand for cash amid the coronavirus crisis. While EUR/USD is significantly off the lows seen two weeks ago, it may have more room to the upside as money managers adjust their portfolios.

Significant swings are likely toward the end of the European session.

2) Upbeat Chinese PMIs

China, the world’s second-largest economy – and where coronavirus began – is showing signs of recovery. Apart from reporting only few Covid-19 cases, its Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for March have returned to growth. Both the manufacturing and services PMIs topped 50 points, signaling expansion and beating expectations.

The data may improve the market mood and weigh on the safe-haven US dollar.

3) Light at the end of the tunnel in Spain and Italy?

While both Spain and Italy have a high number of coronavirus deaths, both troubled countries have seen some optimistic figures. Spain’s number of patients at intensive care units has stabilized while Italy’s new infections have dropped substantially.

Spain has recently tightened its lockdown and Italy and is on course to extend restrictions beyond April 3. Nevertheless, both troubled countries are showing the path forward for the rest in managing to curb the disease.

Further reports from both countries will be eyed during the day.

4) New US stimulus?

While the number of cases continues rising rapidly in the world’s largest economy, lawmakers are not laying on their laurels after approving a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. According to reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working on a new plan. That would be positive for the economy.

Similar to the data from Beijing, hope for more help could boost sentiment.

Sentiment among consumers will be tested later in the day. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence measure for March is projected to drop from the highs around 130 points.

5) Upbeat technical picture

EUR/USD has been setting higher highs and higher lows, with the recent trough of 1.0980 beating the previous one at around 1.0950. The currency pair is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades above the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Resistance awaits at 1.1090, which was a stepping stone on the way up in recent days. It is followed by 1.1150, the cycle high. Next, 1.1240 and 1.1360 await the pair.

Support is at the swing low of 1.0950, followed by 1.0890, which was a temporary resistance line on the way up. Next, 1.0835 held EUR/USD down earlier this month. The next levels to watch are 1.0750 and 1.0640.

