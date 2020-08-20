EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1853
- US employment-related data missed the market’s expectat6ons, hints a worsening situation.
- Markit will publish this Friday the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs.
- EUR/USD at risk of losing the 1.1800 level despite the intraday bounce.
The dollar pared its post-FOMC statement advance and gave up some of its recent gains, coming under selling pressure in US trading hours. EUR/USD fell to 1.1801, weighed by the poor performance of Asian and European equities, which closed well in the red. US indexes, however, got to bounce and post modest intraday gains, despite dismal US data. The country reported the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which resulted in 17.2 in August, missing expectations of 21. Initial Jobless Claims in the week ended August 14 surged to 1106K worse than the 925K expected.
Speculative interest maintained a cautious approach amid mounting uncertainty over the economic future, as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Europe and some regions of the US. This Friday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs for both economies, generally seen holding in expansion territory. The numbers, which usually have a large impact on currencies, could be overshadowed by the mentioned concerns.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1868 by the end of the US session, with the bullish potential limited despite the intraday advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has been struggling to remain above a flat 100 SMA and remained below an also directionless 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, indicating increased selling interest. The lower low for the week skews the risk to the downside. The pair survived the first test of the 1.1800 level but would like it pierce it on another test of it.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1770 1.1725
Resistance levels: 1.1860 1.1915 1.1960
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates recent gains around 0.7200 amid mixed sentiment
AUD/USD rose more than it lost after taking a U-turn from 0.7134. US-China trade deal talks likely happening “soon” despite political differences, America toughens stand on Iran. Aussie Commonwealth Bank PMI, Flash Retail Sales and US Markit PMIs will be the key data to watch.
Gold: Bulls again attack $1,950 as markets look for clear direction
Gold prices bounce off $1,945.20 to signal the third attempt in staying past-$1,955. Bulls cheer US-Iran and Sino-American tension amid coronavirus (COVID-19) woes. Bears weigh further stimulus, mixed data to challenge the momentum.
USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows near 105.80
The USD/JPY pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways in a tight range near 106.00 but came under modest pressure during the American trading hours. After dropping to a fresh daily low of 105.76, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 105.87.
Dollar runs out, GBP storms on
The market sent a strong message to the FOMC on Wednesday: Keep the printing presses running. The US retraces half of Wenesday's post-FOMC gains as indices rebound, led by NASDAQ. GBP is the best currency of the day and on the week.
Dollar runs out, GBP storms on
The market sent a strong message to the FOMC on Wednesday: Keep the printing presses running. The US retraces half of Wenesday's post-FOMC gains as indices rebound, led by NASDAQ. GBP is the best currency of the day and on the week.