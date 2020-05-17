EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0820
- US Retail Sales posted a record contraction of 16.4% in April.
- EU and German growth contracted by 3.8% and 2.2% respectively in the three months to March.
- EUR/USD is unable to attract investors, yet the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The EUR/USD pair finished Friday at around 1.0820, unchanged weekly basis. The greenback strengthened against other major high-yielding assets, but lost against those considered safe havens, as US data released on Friday was quite disappointing. Retail Sales in the country fell by 16.4% in April, worse than the -12% expected and the largest slump on record. The preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index beat expectations, printing 73.7 in May vs. 71.8 in April. In Europe, the EU Q1 GDP met expectations, contracting by 3.8% while the German economy contracted by 2.2% in the three months to March, also in line with the market’s forecast.
Meanwhile, the market’s sentiment continues to toss and turn on the back of the pandemic-related developments. The epicentre has moved to the Americas, while Europe slowly returns to life, learning to live with the disease. Hopes that economies will recover remain, although the possible time-frame on when that may occur continues to be unclear. As usual, the week will start in slow motion in the data front, without market-moving data scheduled in the EU and the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD has been unable to attract speculative interest these last few days, now offering a neutral-to-bearish perspective in its daily chart. It was unable to recover above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, which caps the upside around 1.0850, while technical indicators stand flat right below their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the downside, as the pair settled below all of its moving averages, which anyway lack clear directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within negative levels, the Momentum heading south and the RSI directionless. A relevant support level is 1.0720, with a break below it exposing the yearly low at 1.0635.
Support levels: 1.0760 1.0720 1.0680
Resistance levels: 1.0820 1.0850 1.0890
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
