EUR/USD Forecast: Finds some support near 100-DMA, US durable goods eyed for fresh impetus

EUR/USD tumbled to over one-week lows amid the prevalent USD buying interest.

The greenback remained well supported by a strong pickup in the US bond yields.

The bearish pressure eases near 100-DMA ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.

The EUR/USD pair came under some aggressive selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and tumbled back below the 1.1100 round figure mark. The pair extended its recent rejection slide from the 1.1200 handle – levels beyond the very important 200-day SMA – and was being weighed down by resurgent US dollar demand. As investors looked past the news of the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, the greenback managed to regain some positive traction amid a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields.

Bears seize control amid resurgent USD demand

The bid tone surrounding the buck remained unabated following the release of mostly upbeat US macro data, confirming that the economy expanded by 2.1% annualized pace during the third quarter of 2019. This was complemented by an upward revision of the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index, which stood at 99.3 for December as compared to the preliminary estimate of 99.2 and the previous month's final reading of 96.8. Adding to this, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Personal Income in November increased 0.5% on a monthly basis as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 0.3%.

The shared currency was further weighed down by the disappointing release of the European Commission's Consumer Confidence Index, which fell to -8.2 for December as against a -8.1 expected and worse than -7.2 reported in the previous month. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range but managed to find some support near 100-day SMA. The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday.

Moving ahead, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as a key determinant of the pair's momentum on the first day of a new trading week amid absent relevant market-moving economic data from the Eurozone. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the 100-day SMA coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1199 recent positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Sustained weakness below the mentioned confluence support now seems to accelerate the fall further towards testing the lower end of a near three-month-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.1025-20 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support will be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.1110-15 region (38.2% Fibo. level), above which the pair is likely to aim towards challenging the 200-day SMA, around mid-1.1100s. The latter also marks 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1200 round-figure mark