EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1839

The US ISM Services PMI jumped to 64.1 in July, beating expectations.

Markit downwardly revised the July Services PMI for the Union.

EUR/USD has turned bearish in the near-term after another failure around 1.1900.

The dollar appreciated across the FX board in the last trading session of Wednesday, with the EUR/USD pair ending the day near a fresh weekly low of 1.1832, retreating after failing once near the 1.1900 level. The dollar surged after US Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Clarida said that if core inflation hits 3% this year, he would consider it “much more” than a moderate overshoot. He added that he expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by the end of 2022 if inflation and employment outcomes meet his forecasts. Additionally, the ISM Services PMI jumped to 64.1 in July, beating expectations.

Earlier in the day, Markit published the final readings of the Markit Services PMI, which suffered downward revisions. The German index was confirmed at 61.8, while the EU one printed at 59.8, below the previous estimate of 60.4. The final Markit Composite PMI for the EU printed at 60.2. Also, EU Retail Sales increased by 1.5% MoM, slightly below expected, although the annual reading beat expectations with 5%. The US also published the ADP report, which showed that the private sector added 330K new jobs in July, much worse than the 695K expected of the previous 680K.

On Thursday, the calendar will include Germany Factory Orders, foreseen up by 1.9% MoM, and US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 30.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1840 ahead of the Asian opening and is at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that it is currently trading below the 20 and 200 SMA, while it holds above the 100 SMA, all of them directionless. Technical indicators hold within negative levels, paring losses but without signs of bearish exhaustion, in line with another leg south.

Support levels: 1.1805 1.1750 1.1705

Resistance levels: 1.1880 1.1920 1.1960