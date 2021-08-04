EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1839
- The US ISM Services PMI jumped to 64.1 in July, beating expectations.
- Markit downwardly revised the July Services PMI for the Union.
- EUR/USD has turned bearish in the near-term after another failure around 1.1900.
The dollar appreciated across the FX board in the last trading session of Wednesday, with the EUR/USD pair ending the day near a fresh weekly low of 1.1832, retreating after failing once near the 1.1900 level. The dollar surged after US Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Clarida said that if core inflation hits 3% this year, he would consider it “much more” than a moderate overshoot. He added that he expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by the end of 2022 if inflation and employment outcomes meet his forecasts. Additionally, the ISM Services PMI jumped to 64.1 in July, beating expectations.
Earlier in the day, Markit published the final readings of the Markit Services PMI, which suffered downward revisions. The German index was confirmed at 61.8, while the EU one printed at 59.8, below the previous estimate of 60.4. The final Markit Composite PMI for the EU printed at 60.2. Also, EU Retail Sales increased by 1.5% MoM, slightly below expected, although the annual reading beat expectations with 5%. The US also published the ADP report, which showed that the private sector added 330K new jobs in July, much worse than the 695K expected of the previous 680K.
On Thursday, the calendar will include Germany Factory Orders, foreseen up by 1.9% MoM, and US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 30.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1840 ahead of the Asian opening and is at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that it is currently trading below the 20 and 200 SMA, while it holds above the 100 SMA, all of them directionless. Technical indicators hold within negative levels, paring losses but without signs of bearish exhaustion, in line with another leg south.
Support levels: 1.1805 1.1750 1.1705
Resistance levels: 1.1880 1.1920 1.1960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off the highs after ISM beat
EUR/USD is retreating from the highs near 1.19 after the ISM Services PMI smashed estimates with 64.1 points. Earlier, the pair advanced in response to the weak ADP Nonfarm Payrolls. The Fed's Richard Clarida said he sees risks to his outlook to the upside.
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3930 but holding onto most gains The ISM Services PMI beat estimates while the ADP jobs report missed. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision and cheering the UK's progress against covid.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report
Gold caught some bids during the early North American session amid renewed USD selling bias. Disappointing ADP report reaffirmed dovish Fed expectations and provided an additional boost. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some additional support to the safe-haven metal.
ETH says ‘no’ to profit taking, while BTC and XRP steady for a new surge
BTC, ETH and XRP are consolidating their notable rallies off the July 20 low. Today, the corrective processes remain constructive and have not disarmed any critical support levels that would endanger the bullish outlook for the 3 crypto majors
Apple: Double top still in place but not triggered
Apple stock pout in a pretty solid day on Tuesday closing up 1.3% at $147.36. The markets were a little shaky early on with big tech FAANG names all suffering but the market rallied as the day wore on.