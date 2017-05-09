EUR/USD Forecast: Fed speakers eyed as market mood improves

Improved stocks performance after London's opening is pushing the EUR/USD pair lower, in spite of data indicating that the local economy kept growing at a solid pace during August. The Markit final services PMI for the EU came in at 45.7, slightly below the first estimate of 54.9, while the Composite PMI ended at 55.7, below flash 55.8 but matching July's final figure. German numbers were revised higher, indicating that activity picked up after easing in July. The pair fell down to 1.1868 with the news, holding near the low after the release of EU July Retail Sales, down on the month by 0.3%, worst than the expected -0.1%. When compared to a year earlier, sales surged by 2.6%, above market's expectations of 2.5%.

The US macroeconomic calendar will be busy, but with minor releases, which include three Fed speakers, factory orders for July, the ISM NY index on business conditions and the IBD/TIPP economic optimism index. Anyway, risk-related sentiment may keep on leading the way, particularly if equities and yields keep recovering in the American session.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is neutral-to-bearish, extending below a horizontal 20 SMA, and with the Momentum indicator stuck around its 100 level, but the RSI indicator gaining bearish traction, now around 45. 1.1860 is the immediate support, followed by last week's low of 1.1820, with a break below this last favoring a test of the 1.1790 region. The pair would need to advance beyond 1.1920 to shrug off the short term negative tone and recover up to the 1.1950/70 price zone.

View live chart of the EUR/USD