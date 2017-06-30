EUR/USD Forecast: Fed no longer alone in the tightening path

Following five weeks of uncertainty, the market made up its mind this last one, and massively sold the greenback to send the EUR/USD pair up to 1.1445, its highest since May 2016. The trigger was a Central Banking forum that took place in Portugal, and was organized by the ECB. The leaders of most major Central Banks met there, and surprised investors with hawkish stances that revert their latest words, particularly referring here to ECB's Draghi, and BOE's Carney. For the first, it was more a change in investor's perception of his words rather than a clear reference to a change in monetary policy, as Draghi spoke of "strengthening and broadening recovery," but reaffirmed the need of maintaining QE amid mute inflation.

The biggest surprise was provided by BOE's Carney, who said that removing stimulus would be needed if investment and wages strengthen. Again, it was an indirect reference to tapering, but also a 180 degree turn to his previous stance, far more shocking that ECB's head comments. Within the Forum, BOC Governor Poloz also came out with an already known hawkish stance, but the bottom line is that the Fed is no longer alone in the tightening path. Moreover, the US Central Bank may face some headwinds ahead with inflation lagging and macroeconomic data disappointing ever since the year started.

The US PCE price index released this Friday fell by 0.1% for May, below previous and expected 0.2%. Compared to a year earlier, the index rose by 1.4%, also missing expectations and below previous 1.7%. The core figures came in line with expectations, but still far below the 2% Fed's target. The data added to dollar's bearish case this Friday, helping the EUR/USD pair to end the week above the 1.1400 threshold and not far from the mentioned yearly high.

The weekly chart shows that the pair stands around a critical resistance, as with a few short-lived exceptions, it has been unable to surpass the 1.1460 region since January 2015. There were two big spikes in the middle, one to 1.1615 in May 2016 and the other to 1.1713 in August 2015, with the first becoming a likely bullish target for this week, particularly if the mentioned resistance region around 1.1460 is broken. In the mentioned chart, the price is far above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shortest heading sharply and nearing the larger one, whilst technical indicators resumed their advances well above their mid-lines, favoring additional gains ahead. In the daily chart, the pair is also biased higher, as technical indicators have barely pulled back within overbought territory, but the price stands far above all of its moving averages. The pair has an immediate support at 1.1380, and a stronger one at 1.1290, with a break below this last denying an upward continuation.

Market favors buying on dips ever since Draghi spoke last Tuesday. As for sentiment, the FXStreet forecast poll shows that the dollar is now seen falling next week against most of its major rivals, exception made by Pound, which not only reached a major resistance, but it's also weighed by Brexit jitters.

In the case of the EUR/USD pair, bulls are this week 45%, with bears down to 33% from 64% last week, in the short term, with the pair seen averaging 1.1400, up almost 300 pips from the previous outlook. Surprisingly, the 3-month target is pretty much the same, 1.10, with bears having increased from 62% to 78%.

Sentiment towards the Pound is clearly negative despite Carney's stance flip, with the pair hardly seen beyond 1.3000 during the next three months. The decline is expected to be moderated during the upcoming days, with the pair seen at 1.2977, with 56% of the investors going short. The number of bears soars in the 3-month perspective, with the pair seen around 1.25, and 87% of the polled investors betting for a decline.

The USD/JPY pair's decline is not over, with the pair now seen falling next week, but not too much: the lowest possible level seen is 110.50, a major Fibonacci support, with the market averaging 112.00. In the three-month perspective, 54% of the polled investors favor an advance, averaging 113.48, slightly above previous' week 53%, but with the target then 100 pips lower.

