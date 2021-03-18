EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1915
- US Treasury yields reached fresh 14-month highs ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
- Tepid European data and the mixed US figures somehow dented the market’s mood.
- EUR/USD rejected from critical resistance but holding above the 1.1885 support.
The EUR/USD pair retreated from a daily high of 1.1988 and fell to 1.1908, trimming most of its Fed-related gains. The dollar returned by the hand of US Treasury yields, which made an impressive comeback during London trading hours. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note surged past 1.70%, reaching 1.754% later in the day. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has ruled that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe, despite some concerns over possible side effects related to blood clots.
On the data front, the EU published the January Trade Balance, which posted a modest surplus of €6.3 billion, well below the expected €25.3 billion. On the other hand, the US published the March Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which jumped to 51.8, much better than anticipated. The country also published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 12, which missed expectations, up to 770K. Friday will be a quieter day, as Germany will publish the February Producer Price Index, while the US won’t release macroeconomic data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near daily lows the mentioned low as Wall Street took a turn to the worse heading into the close, with the DJIA down after reaching a fresh all-time high. From a technical point of view, the pair is neutral-to bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the advance failed around a bearish 100 SMA, while the price is currently hovering around a flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators are aiming to recover ground within neutral levels, lacking momentum. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the downside, with increased chances of a bearish extension once below 1.1885.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1795
Resistance levels: 1.1980 1.2025 1.2070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
