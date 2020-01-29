EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1011
- The US Federal Reserve maintained the status quo as expected, no market reaction.
- Focus this Thursday will be on the preliminary estimate of US Q4 Gross Domestic Product.
- EUR/USD unable to leave the 1.1000 region, bulls may finally capitulate.
The EUR/USD pair has remained under selling pressure, falling to a fresh 2020 low of 1.0991 ahead of the event of the day, the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. As expected, the US Central Bank has left its main rate unchanged at 1.5%-1.75%, while the accompanying statement was pretty much a copy of that of December, triggering no market’s reaction. Powell’s speech didn’t provide additional clues that could trigger some market’s action, with the dollar easing just modestly with his speech.
Ahead of the Fed Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved to 9.9 in February, surpassing the market’s expectations of 9.6. The US has just published the preliminary estimate of December Wholesale Inventories, which came in at -0.1%, and the Goods Trade Balance for the same month with the deficit widening to $68.33B from $62.99, slightly better than expected. Pending Home sales fell by 4.9% in December, missing the market’s expectation of a 0.5% advance.
This Thursday, the EU will release the January Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 101.8 from 101.5 previously. Germany will publish the preliminary estimates of January inflation, foreseen at 1.7% YoY, while the US will publish the first estimate of Q4 GDP, foreseen at 2.1%. The market will likely wait for this last before compromising with a certain USD position.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1010, retaining its negative technical stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it continues to develop below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing intraday resistance. The Momentum indicator has retreated from near its mid-line, heading south, while the RSI continues to consolidate around 30, all supportive of additional declines once the pair breaks below 1.0980, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advanced above 1.10 after moderately dovish Fed comments
EUR/USD is rising above 1.10 as Fed Chair Powell stressed that he wants inflation to hit 2%, not near this level. The bank also committed to supporting the repo market.
GBP/USD trades above 1.30 after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after the Fed left rates unchanged and committed to bringing inflation to 2%. The EU Parliament approved the Brexit accord as expected.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.