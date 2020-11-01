EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1645
- Concerns about the pandemic developments to keep hurting investors’ mood.
- The US October ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to have expanded to 55.6.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and heading towards a long-term static support level at 1.1470.
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with sharp losses at 1.1645, its lowest daily settlement for October. The dollar appreciated on Friday against most of its major rivals, as speculative interest remained worried about the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, and the upcoming US presidential election that will take place this Tuesday. On Saturday, the US reported over 99K new cases in the previews 24 hours, although President Donald Trump refuses to pause the economic activity, which keeps giving an advantage to the greenback.
Data released at the end of the week showed that Germany and EU economic growth was better than anticipated in Q3, as the Gross Domestic Product estimates came in at 8.25 and 12.7% respectively. However, ECB’s President Lagarde anticipated another setback in Q4, overshadowing the good news.
This Monday, Markit will publish the final readings of its October Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and the US, while this last will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI for the same month, foreseen at 55.6 from 55.4.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that after breaking below the 20 DMA, it is currently struggling around a mildly bullish 100 DMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, stand within negative levels, the Momentum consolidating at weekly lows and the RSI maintaining its downward slope, all of which skews the risk to the downside. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also in a bearish path, developing below all of its moving averages, and with technical indicators consolidating within negative levels. The immediate support level is 1.1611, where the pair bottomed in September, with a break below it exposing 1.1470 a long term static support level.
Support levels: 1.1610 1.1565 1.1520
Resistance levels: 1.1685 1.1720 1.1770
