EUR/USD Forecast: False breakout? Bulls only cautiously optimistic, like trade negotiators

EUR/USD has been on the rise amid hopes for a trade deal.

Further headlines may rock the currency pair.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.

No new tariffs – at least according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) – even if the US and China fail to reach a trade deal by December 15. The news, alongside other positive comments coming out of Beijing, has lifted the market mood and sent the safe-haven dollar lower.

For euro/dollar, this resulted in a new high at 1.1097 – the highest since November 5. However, the breakout is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, investors were worried about President Donald Trump's reluctance to strike an accord with China. Removal of tariffs and the bill that supports pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have aggravated relations between the world's largest economies. The president may sign the bill and turn it into law as early as today.

Beyond trade

The Federal Reserve is also watching the state of talks. Lael Brainard, a Governor and a permanent voting member, said that uncertainty about global commerce is weighing on investment. The Fed's meeting minutes have shown broad support for leaving policy unchanged after thee consecutive rate cuts.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank's meeting minutes have emphasized the great divide within the Frankfurt-based institution. The document said that there were "frank discussion" – a diplomatic term meaning a bitter argument. Mario Draghi, the then ECB president, pushed for more stimulus alongside like-minded doves, while German and other hawks opposed it. Christine Lagarde, that replaced Draghi at the helm, will speak on Friday.

Overall, trade headlines are set to dominate the next moves.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has broken above downtrend resistance and also moved above the 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. However, it has failed to hold onto gains above the previous peak of 1.1091. The breakout is yet to be confirmed. Momentum remains to the upside.

1.1091 remains relevant despite the breach. Further up, 1.1110 worked as support in early November. Next, we find 1.1140, which capped euro/dollar around the same time, and finally the double-top of 1.1180.

Support awaits at 1.1050, the weekly low, and 1.1040 that capped EUR/USD last week. 1.1015 and 1.0990 are next.