EUR/USD Forecast: fall to 1.15 mark remains a distinct possibility, ADP report and FOMC in focus

The EUR/USD pair continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained closer to over three-month lows touched last Friday. Data released on Tuesday showed EZ GDP growth stood at 0.6% during the third quarter and region's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since Jan. 2009. The positive news, however, was largely negated by softer-than-expected October inflation estimates, which justified dovish ECB outlook.

Meanwhile, some renewed US Dollar buying interest, further supported by upbeat US economic data and Fed Chair speculations, was also seen keenly a lid on the pair's up-move. The US employment-cost index rose 0.7% in the third quarter, hitting a nine-year high, while the Chicago PMI came in at 66.2 for October, marking it highest level since March 2011. Adding to this, October consumer confidence data also bettered expectations and rose to 125.9, the highest level since December 2000.

The pair held with a mild negative bias through the Asian session on Wednesday as investors now look forward to the release of some important US macro data - private sector employment data (ADP report) and ISM manufacturing PMI. This combined with the key FOMC statement would influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus ahead of Friday's keenly watched NFP report.

From a technical perspective, the pair last week confirmed a bearish break below a descending triangle and is now finding it difficult to recovery back above previous strong support, now turned resistance, near the 1.1660 horizontal zone. With short-term indicators holding in negative territory, the pair remains vulnerable to extend its near-term downward trajectory. The bearish bias would be reaffirmed once the pair decisively weakens below the 1.1600 handle, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2092-1.1669 downfall and subsequent rebound.

Hence, a convincing break below the mentioned support is likely to accelerate the fall towards 1.1555 intermediate support en-route the 1.15 psychological mark. The downfall could further get extended towards 100% Fibonacci expansion support near mid-1.1400s.

On the flip side, any up-move beyond the 1.1660 immediate hurdle is likely to confront fresh supply at 100-day SMA, around the 1.1690 region, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce towards 1.1740-50 zone.