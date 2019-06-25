EUR/USD meets a tough barrier just above 1.1400 the figure, fresh 3-month tops.

German yields plummet to fresh lows, dragging EUR lower.

Geopolitics, Powell’s speech expected to rule the sentiment today.

After moving to fresh multi-month tops beyond the 1.1400 mark during early trade, EUR/USD faced some selling pressure against the backdrop of declining German yields, some political noise around Italy and swelling effervescence on the US-Iran front. Failure to extend the upside momentum further north in the very near term could spark some consolidative mood ahead of a probable correction lower, as emerged from the recent activity in EUR futures markets.

Despite the likelihood of a Fed rate cut is looming on the short-term horizon, investors appear to have shifted their attention to the domestic background, where Italy and its omnipresent issues on the fiscal front remain a persistent headache for Brussels. In addition, ECB’s De Guindos sounded somewhat dovish earlier today when speaking on the impact of negative rates on banks in a context where concerns over the ongoing slowdown in the bloc remain well and sound.

Further weakness around the shared currency came from the German money market, where yields of the 10-year reference dropped to record lows beyond -0.33%, in turn pushing higher the spread differential vs. the US benchmark.

Docket-wise today, Chief Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy in the European evening and hopefully will shed more light on the Fed’s plans in the near term, while the debate among market participants now gyrates around a 25 bps or 50 bps rate cut (in July?).

EUR/USD continues to target the mid-1.1400s, or March tops, in the very near term. A convincing breakout of this area is needed to pave the way for another visit to the 1.1500 neighbourhood and 2019 highs in the vicinity of 1.1580. If the bearish mood returns to the markets, the now key support at the 200-day SMA near 1.1350 should offer interim contention.