EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1169

Equities shrugged off Middle-East tensions, trade with a better tone.

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 54.5 in December.

EUR/USD down amid a firmer dollar and despite upbeat EU data.

The EUR/USD pair remained below the 1.1200 level so far this Thursday, peaking at 1.1194 during the Asian session, now trading at around 1.1170. The American dollar is firmer across the board, as the market’s sentiment stabilized, although concerns persist.

The shared currency is down despite EU data beat expectations, as Retail Sales were up in November by 1.0% MoM and by 2.2% YoY, while the preliminary estimate of December inflation came as expected, with the CPI up by 1.3% YoY. The US just published November Trade Balance, which posted a smaller than expected deficit of $43.1B.

After Wall Street’s opening, the US will release the December ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 54.5 from 53.9 previously, and November Factory Orders, seen down by 0.8%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, with the risk skewed to the downside in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is extending its decline below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are gaining downward traction within neutral levels. Given that the pair was unable to surpass the 1.1200 figure, the risk of a bearish extension has increased, with room now to break below the 1.1100 figure.

Support levels: 1.1140 1.1110 1.1070

Resistance levels: 1.1205 1.1240 1.1285