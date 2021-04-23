EUR/USD Forecast: Fade the taxman? Euro well-positioned after the ECB and depends only on Biden

EUR/USD has been bouncing off 1.20 as markets digest the news of US tax hikes.

The ECB's upbeat message may keep the euro bid.

Friday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.

Growth without inflation, does it get better than that? That has been the message from the European Central Bank, which could lead to fresh gains on Friday, assuming no new fears for markets.

The Frankfurt-based institution acknowledged better prospects for the old continent while pledging to keep supporting it with its bond-buying scheme. ECB President Christine Lagarde, stated that phasing out the bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) was not even discussed.

Since the pandemic broke out, euro-printing has proved positive for the common currency, as it supports government spending. Additional positive comments are also promising for euro bulls.

See ECB Analysis: Lagarde offers four subtle changes that may send the euro higher

However, EUR/USD was sent back down due to fresh dollar strength. The drop in US jobless claims to 547,000 surprised investors and serves a positive development for the greenback. However, most of the gains came amid fears that President Joe Biden is set to raise taxes on capital gains. A near-doubling of rates for high-earners sent US stocks to their worst day in over a month and boosted demand for the safe-haven dollar.

Will fears of the taxman continue spooking markets? It is essential to note that the Commander in Chief pledged such moves on the campaign trail and that such moves still need to pass Congress. If the focus shifts away from this news to other topics – such as the improving virus situation on both sides of the pond – EUR/USD has room to rise.

The economic calendar features Markit's preliminary Purchase Managers' Indexes for April on both sides of the pond and businesses have likely remained optimistic about the recovery. On the other hand, worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in India and Japan may dampen the market mood.

Overall, there are better chances for euro/dollar to rise than fall.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The world's most popular currency pair bounced off 1.20, showing the importance of this psychological barrier as a separator of ranges. EUR/USD is holding above the 50 Simple Moving Averager on the four-hour chart, but momentum ahs turned to the downside. All in all, bulls are in the lead but not in full control.

Resistance awaits at 1.2065, Thursday's high, which defends the April peak of 1.2080. Further above, the upside target is 1.2130.

Support below 1.20 is at 1.1950, followed by 1.1930 and 1.1860.