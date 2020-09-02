EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1832

ECB’s Committee member Lane said that the “euro-dollar rate does matter."

The US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 428k new positions in August.

EUR/USD turned bearish, and it seems poised to test a relevant support area around 1.1760.

The American currency retained its bullish tone this Wednesday, resulting in EUR/USD falling to a daily low of 1.1821. Market players remained moderately optimistic, with the sentiment suffering a setback from the US ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added 428K new jobs, below the 950K expected, although better than the previous 212K. Factory Orders in July, beat estimates, rising 6.4% MoM. Nevertheless, the dollar remained strong and so did Wall Street, closing well in the green and after reaching

The shared currency meanwhile was hit by comments from ECB’s Committee member Lane, who said the “euro-dollar rate does matter," after the pair hit 1.20 earlier this week. In the data front, German Retail Sales unexpectedly fell in July 0.9% MoM against a 0.5% advance expected, although the year-on-year figure beat estimates, up 4.2%.

Thursday will bring the final versions of August Markit Services PMIs for both economies, while the EU will publish July Retail Sales seen up by 1.5% in the month. The focus, during US trading hours, will be employment-related data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report, including Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 28, foreseen at 950K. The country will also publish the ISM Services PMI for August, expected unchanged at 54.8.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has shed roughly 200 pips from weekly tops but gives no signs of changing course at the time being. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one turning south. Technical indicators, in the meantime, extend their slides within negative levels, supporting a bearish continuation during the upcoming sessions. A strong static support level comes at 1.1760, where the pair met buyers last week.

Support levels: 1.1805 1.1760 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1865 1.1910 1.1950