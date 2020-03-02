EUR/USD Forecast: Extremely overbought, why coronavirus fears are a double-edged sword

EUR/USD has risen to the highest levels since January amid USD weakness.

Coronavirus fears may turn from weighing on the dollar to boosting it.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to extreme overbought conditions.

Overbought, so what? – That must be the through amid some EUR/USD bulls, who are pushing the world's most popular currency pair to the highest levels since mid-January. At 1.1150, oversold conditions may be sufficient to send it down when the mood changes.

US dollar weakness is behind the surge. The greenback is falling amid rising hopes that the Federal Reserve cut rates imminently in response to the coronavirus outbreak. America's central bank indeed pledged to act already on Friday, and some are hoping for an imminent double-dose cut of 50 basis points – even before the next scheduled meeting on March 18.

What is the reaction in Europe? Luis de Guidos, Vice President of the European Central Bank, has said that the response to the crisis should be a fiscal one, not a monetary one. His words added to the euro's rise. The Fed's interest rate is 1.75% while the ECB's deposit rate is at -0.50% – allowing the Washington-based institution more space to cut.

What could turn that around? While de Guindos may be playing hardball, the ECB may be forced to act – not to be seen as indifferent to the topic that all the world is worried about. The Frankfurt-based bank has room to enhance its bond-buying scheme.

Moreover, Europe's economic situation is worse than that in America, and the illness is spread out across the continent.

And, the US dollar is attracting safe-haven bids in addition to pricing the next Fed's moves. A rush to the greenback – and not only to bonds – may send euro/dollar down.

Coronavirus headlines are set to dominate trading, with a short interval for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.

See Manufacturing PMI Preview: IS this what is meant by going viral?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is pointing to a downside correction as it is well above 70 – in overbought territory.

Support awaits at 1.1120 and 1.11, both high points from earlier this year. The next line is 1.1045, a swing high from Friday, and then 1.1010, a resistance line from last week. 1.0980 and 1.0950 are next.

Resistance awaits at 1.1170, which was a high point in January, followed by 1.1205 and 1.1230, which held EUR/USD down in December.