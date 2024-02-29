- EUR/USD added to the weekly retracement and pierced 1.0800.
- Germany’s flash CPI rose less than estimated in February.
- Investors’ attention now shifts to EMU’s CPI on March 1.
EUR/USD extended its weekly retracement for the third session in a row, challenging once again the 1.0800 level on Thursday in response to the strong pick-up in the buying interest around the US Dollar (USD).
Extra losses in spot came along with the continuation of the upward bias in the Greenback, which motivated the USD Index (DXY) to reclaim the area beyond the 104.00 zone once again despite another negative performance of US yields across different timeframes.
While the US Dollar faced some fresh selling pressure after US PCE showed persistent disinflationary pressure in January, it seems to have regained balance following comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who argued that recent inflation data indicates a challenging journey ahead to reach the 2% target. Bostic also emphasized the need for vigilance and attentiveness, adding that, despite fluctuations, inflation is gradually decreasing over the long term. Furthermore, he suggested that it might be suitable to lower the policy rate during the summer, mentioning that economic indicators will determine the timing of rate cuts.
In the meantime, Thursday’s price action in the pair came in tandem with the generalized downtrend in US and German yields, always amidst ongoing speculation surrounding a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which could occur as soon as June or at a later time.
On the latter, expectations for a rate cut in June remained around 52%, as per CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Similarly, the European Central Bank (ECB) shares the view that the start of the easing cycle may be at some point during the summer. Supporting this view, Board member Peter Kazimir announced on Wednesday his preference for the start of the bank’s easing cycle in June.
However, another sign that inflation in Germany continued to lose traction came after advanced CPI readings showed consumer prices rising 2.5% in the year to February (vs. 2.6% expected and 2.9% previous). Still around inflation, flash CPI readings for the whole euro bloc are due at the end of the week and are expected to add to the ongoing debate surrounding the timing of the ECB rate cut.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The intermediate 55-day SMA looks to be supporting the weekly high at 1.0888 (February 22). The breakout of this zone may prompt EUR/USD to hit additional weekly tops at 1.0932 (January 24) and 1.0998 (January 11), all prior to the psychological barrier of 1.1000 and coming ahead of the December 2023 peak of 1.1139. (December 28).
On the downside, if the pair clears the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14), it may then look for the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1). The loss of the latter might lead to a move to the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), which is below the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.
As long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.0828, the pair's outlook should be negative.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the slow increase appears to be holding steady so far. The next upward barrier is 1.0888, which before 1.0897 and 1.0932. In contrast, early support appears at 1.0796, followed by 1.0761, 10732, and 1.0694. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remained positive, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to around 43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Core HICP rose 3.1% on a yearly basis in February. This reading came in stronger than the market expectation of 2.9% and supported the Euro.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.2600, US ISM PMI eyed
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2600 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair is holding its recovery mode, as the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a risk-on mood, ahead of the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Fed's Monetaty Policy Report.
Gold price eases from one-month top, corrective decline is likely to remain limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) ticks lower following an intraday uptick back closer to a one-month top touched the previous day and slides closer to the $2,042-2,040 resistance break point during the early European session on Friday.
XRP surges to $0.62 ahead of key trial in class action lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US factory sector expected to maintain weak momentum in February
The US February Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 49.5, improving from the December reading of 49.1 but still falling short of the desired threshold. Market players will also pay attention to the ISM Prices Paid Index and the Employment Index.