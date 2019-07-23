- EUR/USD gains further downside pressure below the 1.1200 handle.
- Cautious trade expected to pick up ahead of the ECB event.
- ECB could announce another round of monetary stimulus later this week.
EUR/USD is trading well into the negative ground so far this week, intensifying the leg lower after the recent breakdown of the critical support at 1.12 the figure. In doing so, spot has opened the door for a potential visit to yearly lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.
In the meantime, sellers maintain the upper hand amidst rising speculations that the ECB could announce fresh accommodative measures on Thursday, including the tangible possibility of lower interest rates, the resumption of the ‘quantitative easing’ programme and potential changes in the bank’s ‘forward guidance’.
In addition, and also expected to weigh on sentiment, advanced PMIs in core Euroland for the current month will see the light later this week along with the key German IFO indicator.
So far, a probable move on rates by the Federal Reserve next week is now pointing to a small interest rate cut, say 25 bps, as odds for a larger rate cut have been losing poise in the last sessions and therefore lending extra oxygen to the buck.
On the technical front, EUR/USD faces interim contention in the 1.1181/76 band. A breach of this area of contention should allow for a visit to yearly lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood. On the upside, there is a cluster of resistance levels in the 1.1235/66 band, where coincide the 10-day, 55-day, 100-day and 21-day SMAs. Further up emerges the now critical barrier in the 1.1280/90 band, where spot failed several times. Above this region, immediate downside pressure should alleviate somewhat ahead of a potential visit to the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1313.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD advances modestly on Boris Johnson’s victory
The Brexiteer Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Tory Party and will replace Mrs. May as PM. His willingness to leave the EU with or without a deal will likely keep the Sterling under pressure, once the dust settles. GBP/USD now trading at around 1.2470.
USD/JPY: looking to stabilize above 108.00
USD stronger amid central banks’ imbalances being priced in. Light macroeconomic calendar leaving sentiment in control of currencies. USD/JPY pair needs now to extend gains past 108.40 to gain bullish traction.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.
Gold off lows, still in the red near $1420 area
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to $1414 area, or multi-day lows.