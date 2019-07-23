EUR/USD gains further downside pressure below the 1.1200 handle.

Cautious trade expected to pick up ahead of the ECB event.

ECB could announce another round of monetary stimulus later this week.

EUR/USD is trading well into the negative ground so far this week, intensifying the leg lower after the recent breakdown of the critical support at 1.12 the figure. In doing so, spot has opened the door for a potential visit to yearly lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.

In the meantime, sellers maintain the upper hand amidst rising speculations that the ECB could announce fresh accommodative measures on Thursday, including the tangible possibility of lower interest rates, the resumption of the ‘quantitative easing’ programme and potential changes in the bank’s ‘forward guidance’.

In addition, and also expected to weigh on sentiment, advanced PMIs in core Euroland for the current month will see the light later this week along with the key German IFO indicator.

So far, a probable move on rates by the Federal Reserve next week is now pointing to a small interest rate cut, say 25 bps, as odds for a larger rate cut have been losing poise in the last sessions and therefore lending extra oxygen to the buck.

On the technical front, EUR/USD faces interim contention in the 1.1181/76 band. A breach of this area of contention should allow for a visit to yearly lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood. On the upside, there is a cluster of resistance levels in the 1.1235/66 band, where coincide the 10-day, 55-day, 100-day and 21-day SMAs. Further up emerges the now critical barrier in the 1.1280/90 band, where spot failed several times. Above this region, immediate downside pressure should alleviate somewhat ahead of a potential visit to the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1313.