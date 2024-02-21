Share:

EUR/USD still remains capped by the 200-day SMA near 1.0830.

Consumer Confidence in euro bloc improved in February.

Fed’s Barkin favoured a soft landing of the US economy.

The inconclusive price action in the US dollar (USD) spurred a slight knee-jerk in risk-oriented assets on Wednesday, leaving EUR/USD hovering around the 1.0800 region following the uptick to multi-day highs around 1.0840 seen in the previous session.

The vacillating mood in the Greenback occurred alongside marginal gains in US bond yields across various maturity periods, always against the backdrop of ongoing speculation regarding a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the year.

In fact, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is approximately a 30% chance of a rate reduction by the Fed at its May 1 meeting, while the probability of such action rises to nearly 53% for June.

The likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) embarking on a series of monetary easing measures in the coming months gained further credence following firmer-than-estimated US inflation data in January (as per CPI and PPI readings) and remains also propped up by strong underlying economic fundamentals and a persistently tight labour market.

Looking at the euro docket, the European Commission’s (EC) Consumer Confidence improved to -15.5 for the current month, while T. Barkin (Richmond)

From the Federal Reserve, voter member T. Barkin (Richmond) expressed that the overall perspective of US data concerning inflation and employment has been notably positive. However, recent figures on the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) have been less favourable, indicating a reliance on goods for disinflation. He emphasized that the US still has a long way to go to achieve a smooth economic transition. While acknowledging progress in addressing inflationary challenges, the key consideration now is the duration until resolution.

From the FOMC Minutes, staff members are cautious about achieving further inflation reductions, with a slightly more optimistic economic forecast than the December projection. Policymakers are hesitant to lower funds rates until inflation makes sustainable progress towards the 2% target, with some officials observing a potential inflation slowdown.

So far, dynamics around the Greenback and their association with the Fed’s plans to start cutting its interest rates (in June?) are expected to remain key drivers behind the pair’s price action for the time being. Regarding the European Central Bank (ECB), an interest rate cut could come as early as in the summer, according to the latest comments from President C. Lagarde and other officials.

On the latter, Board member Wunsch cautioned against prematurely raising expectations regarding interest rates. He noted that wage pressures are elevated, and labour markets remain constrained. He added that the possibility of policy remaining stringent for a longer duration cannot be ruled out.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

If EUR/USD advances beyond the weekly peak of 1.0838 (February 20), it could then embark on a potential visit to another weekly high of 1.0932 (January 24). Further up comes the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11), which supports the psychological barrier of 1.1000, ahead of the December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).

On the downside, if the pair clears the lowest point of 2024 at 1.0694 (February 14), it may next target the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1). The loss of the latter might cause a move to the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), which is previous to the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.

As long as the EUR/USD trades below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.0826, the pair's outlook is expected to remain negative.

Looking at the four-hour chart, some support has emerged around the 1.0700 level. If bullish advances continue, they may aim for 1.0838, ahead of the 200-SMA at 1.0841. The next level to observe would be 1.0897. On the other hand, there is a provisional support at the 55-SMA at 1.0767 ahead of 1.0732 and 1.0694. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has advanced further into positive territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surpassed 62.