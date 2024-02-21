- EUR/USD still remains capped by the 200-day SMA near 1.0830.
- Consumer Confidence in euro bloc improved in February.
- Fed’s Barkin favoured a soft landing of the US economy.
The inconclusive price action in the US dollar (USD) spurred a slight knee-jerk in risk-oriented assets on Wednesday, leaving EUR/USD hovering around the 1.0800 region following the uptick to multi-day highs around 1.0840 seen in the previous session.
The vacillating mood in the Greenback occurred alongside marginal gains in US bond yields across various maturity periods, always against the backdrop of ongoing speculation regarding a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the year.
In fact, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is approximately a 30% chance of a rate reduction by the Fed at its May 1 meeting, while the probability of such action rises to nearly 53% for June.
The likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) embarking on a series of monetary easing measures in the coming months gained further credence following firmer-than-estimated US inflation data in January (as per CPI and PPI readings) and remains also propped up by strong underlying economic fundamentals and a persistently tight labour market.
Looking at the euro docket, the European Commission’s (EC) Consumer Confidence improved to -15.5 for the current month, while T. Barkin (Richmond)
From the Federal Reserve, voter member T. Barkin (Richmond) expressed that the overall perspective of US data concerning inflation and employment has been notably positive. However, recent figures on the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) have been less favourable, indicating a reliance on goods for disinflation. He emphasized that the US still has a long way to go to achieve a smooth economic transition. While acknowledging progress in addressing inflationary challenges, the key consideration now is the duration until resolution.
From the FOMC Minutes, staff members are cautious about achieving further inflation reductions, with a slightly more optimistic economic forecast than the December projection. Policymakers are hesitant to lower funds rates until inflation makes sustainable progress towards the 2% target, with some officials observing a potential inflation slowdown.
So far, dynamics around the Greenback and their association with the Fed’s plans to start cutting its interest rates (in June?) are expected to remain key drivers behind the pair’s price action for the time being. Regarding the European Central Bank (ECB), an interest rate cut could come as early as in the summer, according to the latest comments from President C. Lagarde and other officials.
On the latter, Board member Wunsch cautioned against prematurely raising expectations regarding interest rates. He noted that wage pressures are elevated, and labour markets remain constrained. He added that the possibility of policy remaining stringent for a longer duration cannot be ruled out.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If EUR/USD advances beyond the weekly peak of 1.0838 (February 20), it could then embark on a potential visit to another weekly high of 1.0932 (January 24). Further up comes the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11), which supports the psychological barrier of 1.1000, ahead of the December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
On the downside, if the pair clears the lowest point of 2024 at 1.0694 (February 14), it may next target the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1). The loss of the latter might cause a move to the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), which is previous to the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.
As long as the EUR/USD trades below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.0826, the pair's outlook is expected to remain negative.
Looking at the four-hour chart, some support has emerged around the 1.0700 level. If bullish advances continue, they may aim for 1.0838, ahead of the 200-SMA at 1.0841. The next level to observe would be 1.0897. On the other hand, there is a provisional support at the 55-SMA at 1.0767 ahead of 1.0732 and 1.0694. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has advanced further into positive territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surpassed 62.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains unchanged around 1.0800 on FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD keeps the daily range around the 1.0800 region in the wake of the release of the FOMC Minutes, which came in broadly in line with expectations.
GBP/USD regains the smile after FOMC Minutes weigh on the Dollar
The buying momentum around GBP/USD picks up extra pace in the wake of the publication of the FOMC Minutes, which appear to have put the Greenback under downside pressure.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin is 23% away from ATHs, but retail is still not here, why?
Bitcoin’s journey so far has been nothing short of shocking. From ETF approval to countries warming up to crypto regulation, the crypto landscape seems to have changed quite a bit.
The Federal Reserve enables and grows big government
The Federal Reserve is the engine that powers one of the biggest, most powerful governments in history. Fed monetary policy allows the government to borrow and spend far more than it would under normal market conditions.