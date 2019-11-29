EUR/USD Forecast: Exposing its weakness ahead of Germany's political contest

- EUR/USD has been leaning lower despite upbeat euro-zone data.
- Market movement is subdued after the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Friday's four-hour chart is bearish for the currency pair.
When a currency pair fails to rise in response to upbeat data – it is exposing its weakness. That is what has happened to EUR/USD – which has an open road to the downside.
The eurozone's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has accelerated to 1% yearly in November, beating expectations. More importantly, Core CPI has hit 1.3% – matching May's six-year high. The European Central Bank's target is "2% or close to 2%" and these figures provide some hope of getting there.
The hawks have more ammunition in their battle with the doves for influence in ECB under Christine Lagarde, the new president. The bank is due to hold a review of its policy, including the controversial restarting of its bond-buying scheme.
Other figures have been mixed, with a significant drop in the number of unemployed in Germany in October, but a fall in retail sales during the same month.
German SPD contest, End-of-month flows
The continent's largest economy is bracing for a political contest over the weekend. Finance minister Olaf Scholz and political partner Klara Geywitz will battle for the leadership of the party with Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken. Scholz and Geywitz lean toward the center and staying with Chancellor Angela Merkel. If they win, nothing is set to change.
However, if Walter-Borjans and Esken are victors, the chancellor's junior coalition partner may move to the left and perhaps leave the government. While no imminent change is on the cards, a win for the latter pair may weigh on the euro.
Broader markets have been calm amid the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping spree. Nevertheless, tensions between the US and China over Hong Kong and trade have been marginally supporting the safe-haven US dollar.
Comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese officials may shape investors' preferences ahead of the weekend. End-of-month flows may trigger choppy trading.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD is setting lower highs and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – bearish signs. However, the lack of meaningful movements has weighed on momentum and it is now balanced.
Support awaits at 1.0990, November's low. It is followed by 1.0940, a low point in October. Next, we find 1.0879, the 2019 low.
Resistance awaits at 1.1020, Thursday's high. Next, we find 1.1035, a high point last week, followed by 1.1050 which worked as support beforehand. 1.11 and 1.1125 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD hits six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has hit new 6-week lows under 1.0990, the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.
Gold holds steady around $1455 level, seems vulnerable
Gold continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of two-week lows set earlier this week.