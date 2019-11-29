EUR/USD Forecast: Exposing its weakness ahead of Germany's political contest

EUR/USD has been leaning lower despite upbeat euro-zone data.

Market movement is subdued after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday's four-hour chart is bearish for the currency pair.

When a currency pair fails to rise in response to upbeat data – it is exposing its weakness. That is what has happened to EUR/USD – which has an open road to the downside.

The eurozone's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has accelerated to 1% yearly in November, beating expectations. More importantly, Core CPI has hit 1.3% – matching May's six-year high. The European Central Bank's target is "2% or close to 2%" and these figures provide some hope of getting there.

The hawks have more ammunition in their battle with the doves for influence in ECB under Christine Lagarde, the new president. The bank is due to hold a review of its policy, including the controversial restarting of its bond-buying scheme.

Other figures have been mixed, with a significant drop in the number of unemployed in Germany in October, but a fall in retail sales during the same month.

German SPD contest, End-of-month flows

The continent's largest economy is bracing for a political contest over the weekend. Finance minister Olaf Scholz and political partner Klara Geywitz will battle for the leadership of the party with Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken. Scholz and Geywitz lean toward the center and staying with Chancellor Angela Merkel. If they win, nothing is set to change.

However, if Walter-Borjans and Esken are victors, the chancellor's junior coalition partner may move to the left and perhaps leave the government. While no imminent change is on the cards, a win for the latter pair may weigh on the euro.

Broader markets have been calm amid the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping spree. Nevertheless, tensions between the US and China over Hong Kong and trade have been marginally supporting the safe-haven US dollar.

Comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese officials may shape investors' preferences ahead of the weekend. End-of-month flows may trigger choppy trading.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is setting lower highs and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – bearish signs. However, the lack of meaningful movements has weighed on momentum and it is now balanced.

Support awaits at 1.0990, November's low. It is followed by 1.0940, a low point in October. Next, we find 1.0879, the 2019 low.

Resistance awaits at 1.1020, Thursday's high. Next, we find 1.1035, a high point last week, followed by 1.1050 which worked as support beforehand. 1.11 and 1.1125 are next.