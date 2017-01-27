EUR/USD Forecast: expect Trump-trade to keep leading financial world

The upward momentum of the EUR/USD pair faded this past week, as the pair is closing the week flat around 1.0710, after extending its January rally up to 1.0774. The dollar remained under pressure at the beginning of the week, but as the Trump-trade resumed and US stocks soared to record highs, dollar's demand started to grow up.

Data coming from the US was not enough to back a dollar's rally, but Trump's words were. The US President has taken the first steps to build the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, which will provide a quicker route for crude oil to US Gulf Coast refiners and confirmed the wall between the US and Mexico, triggering a trade conflict with the neighbor country as among other options, Trump proposed a 20% tariff on Mexican imports, to pay for the Wall. He also withdrawal the US from the TTP deal, clearly confirming the protectionist policies anticipated in the campaign.

For the upcoming week, the world will probably keep on rolling around the US and Mr. Trump, with the FED meeting next Wednesday, grabbing some attention. This will be a "non-live" meeting, which means that no big changes are expected, although speculators will be anyway looking for clues on how many rate hikes policymakers have in mind for this 2017.

Technically, the weekly chart shows that the price stalled a few pips below a bearish 20 SMA, around 1.0790, whilst technical indicators have pared gains and turned horizontal within bearish territory, after correcting the extreme oversold readings reached earlier this month. Daily basis, the weekly advance was rejected by a sharply bearish 100 DMA but so far held above a bullish 20 SMA, acting as dynamic support at 1.0640. Below this last, the key support for the upcoming week will be 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January slide, and the level to break to confirm a steeper dollar's recovery.

Sentiment among investors have not changed, still betting on long term dollar gains, according to the latest FXStreet forecast poll. Bears around the EUR/USD pair have increased modestly, representing a 60% in a three-month view against previous' week 59%. However, the market is now aiming or higher targets, now seen around 1.0560 against previous 1.0395. The monthly view is neutral, with no clear consensus among traders, probably due to the ongoing political uncertainty in both shores of the Atlantic.

For the GBP/USD pair the outlook didn't changed much, with bears still dominating the pair despite this past weekly advance. Upcoming Brexit is beginning to weight in local data, and market is aware of it. Still, and as it is the case in the EUR/USD, the bearish targets have been lifted, somehow reflecting the market is not totally clear on upcoming dollar's strength. Seen around 1.2520 for the upcoming week, investors are targeting average 1.2200 in a three month view.

Bullish pressure around the USD/JPY mounted this past week, with the number of bears decreasing sharply in the near term, down to 17% in a one-month view from previous 40%. Further gains are expected as long as the Trump-trade pushes stocks higher, with scope to advance back towards the 118.00 region during the upcoming weeks.