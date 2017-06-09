EUR/USD Forecast: Europe falls short of everything, dollar wins

The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision this week, falling short of market's expectations, while the UK snap election called by PM May ended up with the Conservative party losing seats in the Commons House, also falling short, in this case, for the majority needed to reaffirm May's leadership ahead of Brexit negotiations.

The ECB kept is main benchmark rates unchanged and the only step towards normalization was removing the easing bias from their forward guidance, only saying that rates could remain at current levels. But policy makers also downgraded their inflation forecast, now seen at 1.5% in 2017, 1.3% in 2018 and 1.6% in 2019. This is down from the forecasts released in March, which saw inflation at 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% respectively. Also, Draghi's repeated that QE will remain in place until year end, and that it could be extended if needed.

UK May's sour victory was almost a defeat, as Conservatives lost seats at the Commons House ending up with 318 from previous 330, while Labors added over 30 seats, up to 261 from previous 229. May got the Queen's support to go form a government to deal with the EU the upcoming Brexit, scheduled to start next June 19th.

In the US, former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before a special Senate committee shed no new light over the financial world, but hit Trump enough to interrupt his agenda. Hopes that he could pass a tax reform, or finally start with infrastructure investment projects keep fading, although so far, equities are not reflecting so, therefore preventing the greenback from slumping.

In this scenario, the US Federal Reserve will have a "live" monetary policy meeting this Wednesday, one of those that includes economic projections and a press conference. The US Central Bank is largely expected to pull the trigger and raise rates by 0.25 bps, although such move has been long priced in. Market's belief is that after that, Fed's hands will be tied by poor data and the next rate hike will be delayed probably towards early 2018. However, a strong stance favoring a third rate hike before year-end could support the greenback in the current market environment, but a change in dollar's negative trend is still out of sight, mostly due to political woes surrounding Trump.

The long term technical perspective for the EUR/USD pair, according to the weekly chart, indicates that a big battle is going on between bears and bulls, with the price consolidating right below the 1.1300 figure, the high printed as an immediate reaction to Trump's victory last November. The fact that the pair was unable to surpass it was a first warning over the health of the previous bullish momentum, but not enough to confirm an interim top. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are retreating from overbought levels, but still far from signaling an upcoming bearish move, moreover as the price remains well above a its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shortest maintaining a strong upward slope around 1.0830, level that also represents the 50% retracement of the latest monthly decline.

In the daily chart, technical readings support additional declines for the upcoming days, with the price having broken below a now flat 20 DMA, which capped the upside this Friday, currently around 1.1210, whilst technical indicators extended their declines, with the Momentum entering negative territory, and the RSI indicator currently around 53, indicating that a break below 1.1109, May 30th low, should open doors for further declines. In that case, 1.1000/20 area comes next, while below it, 1.0930, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide, comes next.

A recovery above 1.1220 should indicate that bulls remain alive and kicking, but unless the pair breaks above 1.1300, buying doesn't look that attractive now. Beyond this last, 1.1340/60 is the next resistance area, en route to 1.1460 a long term major resistance that contained advances pretty much since January 2015.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll, shows that the EUR/USD pair is seen lower for the weeks ahead, although as it has been usual lately, the downward target has been upgraded, as in a three-month view, the pair is now seen averaging 1.1000, up from 1.0929 last week, and from 1.0773 seen a month before. The number of bears has decreased substantially in the longer view, with 64% this week against 83% the previous one. For this week, a modest downward corrective movement is expected by 69% of the polled investors, but with the pair not seen below 1.1000, despite upcoming Fed's meeting and the possible rate hike that it will bring.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.1145 100.0% 85.0% 16.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 16% Bullish

69% Bearish

15% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.1100 100.0% 85.0% 23.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 23% Bullish

62% Bearish

15% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.1001 100.0% 87.0% 23.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 23% Bullish

64% Bearish

13% Sideways Bias Bearish

For the GBP/USD, the outcome of the election has not become a big game changer, but in the short term, as for the upcoming week, bears jumped from 67% to 83%, with the average target now at 1.2700. In the longer run however, the pair is still seen between 1.2500 and 1.2600, as speculative interest remains cautious ahead of Brexit negotiations. Sentiment will likely take a turn, for the worse of the better, after June 19th.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.2700 0.0% 100.0% 17.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 17% Bullish

83% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.2584 100.0% 84.0% 17.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 17% Bullish

67% Bearish

16% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.2600 100.0% 76.0% 19.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 19% Bullish

57% Bearish

24% Sideways Bias Bearish

Bulls are still a majority in the USD/JPY pair, but bears begin to show up, while as in the case for the EUR/USD pair, dollar's gains are seen moderating. For this week, the pair is seen holding below 111.00, with even bulls and bears, while in the longer ride, the pair is barely seen at 112.64 now, with bulls down to 71% from 94% last week.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 110.77 100.0% 91.0% 46.0% 0 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 46% Bullish

45% Bearish

9% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 111.49 100.0% 75.0% 58.0% 0 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 58% Bullish

17% Bearish

25% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 112.64 100.0% 81.0% 71.0% 0 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 71% Bullish

10% Bearish

19% Sideways Bias Bullish

.