EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850.

Rising US Treasury bond yields continue to support the USD ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

Additional losses could be seen in case 1.0860 support fails.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and edges lower toward the 1.0850 area in the early European session on Tuesday, after closing in negative territory on Monday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals to begin the week and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower in the first half of the day on Monday. As Wall Street's main indexes opened higher, the USD lost its bullish momentum and allowed the pair to limit its losses.

Nevertheless, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding comfortably above 4.3% ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements on Wednesday, the USD stays resilient against its peers early Tuesday.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.18% 0.22% 0.12% 0.57% 0.83% 0.59% 0.63% EUR -0.18% 0.03% -0.07% 0.40% 0.66% 0.41% 0.42% GBP -0.22% -0.03% -0.10% 0.36% 0.61% 0.37% 0.40% CAD -0.12% 0.07% 0.09% 0.47% 0.71% 0.47% 0.49% AUD -0.61% -0.42% -0.40% -0.49% 0.22% -0.02% 0.01% JPY -0.86% -0.68% -0.58% -0.74% -0.26% -0.26% -0.24% NZD -0.61% -0.42% -0.39% -0.48% -0.03% 0.23% 0.01% CHF -0.62% -0.43% -0.40% -0.50% -0.02% 0.22% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the session, ZEW economic sentiment survey for the Euro area and Germany will be featured in the European economic docket. February Housing Starts and Building Permits figures will be released from the US in the American session. Investors are unlikely to take large positions in response to these data releases.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day. A continuation of the risk rally after the opening bell could limit the USD's gains and support EUR/USD. On the other hand, a negative shift in risk mood, combined with rising US T-bond yields, could make it difficult for the pair to find a foothold.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 40 and EUR/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a buildup of bearish momentum.

EUR/USD was last seen trading within a touching distance of 1.0860, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend is located. In case the pair drops below that level and fails to reclaim it, 1.0830 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next bearish target before 1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the upside, 1.0880 (100-period SMA) aligns as immediate resistance ahead of 1.0900 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0920 (50-period SMA).