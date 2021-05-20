EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to fade the Fed, attack double-top for two reasons

EUR/USD has been recovering from the Fed's tapering hint.

A reassessment of the central bank's words and Europe's improving situation may boost the euro.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing that the double-top at 1.2245 remains critical.

A small spark can start a wildfire – as cryptocurrency traders have experienced on Wednesday – and the subtlest of hints from the Federal Reserve about reducing some of its support pushed the dollar higher. Meeting minutes from the world´s most powerful central bank seemed to serve as a baby step toward tapering down the pace of bond buys.

See FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops

However, the exact wording is worth reexamining, bolding added:

A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.

It does not get more conditional and limited than the long wording above. Investors had already known the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan stands out in his desire for a quicker reduction of dollar printing – currently at $120 billion/month – and a rate hike to come sooner rather than later. He is probably not alone.

Nevertheless, Kaplan and other hawks remain in a minority as the minutes show and as recent speeches from Fed officials also demonstrate. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated the mantra that the economy has a long way to go. His colleagues such as Vice-Chair Richard Clarida conveyed the same message earlier in the week.

Markets may rethink the perceived hawkishness coming from the minutes and push the dollar back down, thus boosting EUR/USD. Weekly jobless claims are eyed on Thursday, with economists expecting another decline from 473,000 reported last week. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is also eyed.

The second reason to expect EUR/USD to rise comes from the old continent. Europe's vaccination campaign continues at full force and is bearing more and more fruits. After Parisian cafes reopened – at least outdoors – tourism is also getting a shot in the arm after member states agreed to loosen restrictions.

Every day that passes brings another report of falling COVID-19 cases and a rising share of the population getting the jab. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak later in the day and may acknowledge the improving situation.

Overall, EUR/USD has reasons to recover and rise.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar continues benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart despite the recent decline and maintains a safe distance from the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index has dropped well below 70, thus far from overbought conditions. Overall, bulls are in control.

Some resistance awaits at 1.22, which is a psychological barrier. It is followed by the all-important 1.2245, which capped EUR/USD this week and in February. Further above, 1.2280 and 1.2350 await bulls.

Support is at 1.2180, May's previous high point, then followed by 1.2150, 1.2105 and 1.2075.