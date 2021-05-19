EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to break above double-top, on Fed dovishness, European reopening

- EUR/USD has retreated from near 1.2250, the highest since February.
- The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes can send the pair to new highs.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.
Café au lait – or any other beverage of choice can now be consumed in Paris' famous cafes. France is allowing outdoor dining and additional activities as its accelerated vaccination drive is bearing fruit and bringing COVID-19 cases down. Other countries in the eurozone are experiencing the same trend and enacting similar policies.
The rapid return of economic activity to the battered old continent is keeping the euro bid and the European Central Bank also seems content. Luis de Guidos, the ECB's Vice-President, is happy to see sovereign bond yields at current levels. Is the bank also OK with the rising value of the euro?
The lack of commentary on the value of the euro is telling, as the Frankfurt-based institution noted the appreciation of the currency in the past. Final eurozone Consumer Price Index figures for April confirmed the moderate rise of 1.6%.
On the other side of the pond, returns on US Treasuries are rising, moderately supporting the dollar. However, the greenback remains at relatively low levels and its fresh increase looks like a "dead-cat bounce" – only a minor increase before the next plunge.
Inflation has been the main driver of the dollar. Speculation about how the Federal Reserve reacts to signs of rising prices. So far, most officials at the world's most powerful central bank stuck to their stance – price rises are transitory. Minutes from the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) are due out later in the day, and they will likely reiterate this message.
So far, only Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan has spoken in favor of hiking interest rates in 2022 rather than later on. Only if the minutes reveal that Kaplan is part of a growing chorus – highly unlikely – the dollar has room to rise. Otherwise, it could trigger the next round of greenback grinding.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
All the other themes – the state of US vaccinations, infrastructure negotiations and other topics play second fiddle, leaving room for the Fed to rock markets.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 70 – thus exiting overbought conditions. The currency pair is also trading well above teh 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages – another bullish sign.
Overall, the charts are pointing to fresh gains.
Critical resistance is at around 1.2245, which is the recent peak that almost perfectly coincides with the February high of 1.2243 – a double-top. It if ollowed by 1.2280, and by the 2021 top of 1.2350.
Some support is at the daily low of 1.2204, followed by 1.2080, May's previous high point, and then by 1.2150 and 1.2105.
