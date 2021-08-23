EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rides on Fed-fueled dollar weakness, technicals still hesitant

EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.17 level after dovish moves from the Federal Reserve.

Speculation about the Fed's tapering moves, covid data and PMIs are set to move the pair.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are still in the lead.

New week, totally different mood – markets have been cheering prospects that the Federal Reserve would postpone tapering of its bond-buying scheme, a reversal of last week's gloom. However, the reason for speculating that the Fed steps back from slowing its printing press is far from positive – the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.

Over the weekend, the world's most important central bank announced that its highly anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium would be held virtually instead of in Wyoming. That, in itself, is a message of caution. If the all-powerful Fed is forced to scale back its activity, the whole economy is on the back foot. That implies more support is needed, and additional creation of dollars means a weaker currency

Another hint was a dovish shift from a hawk. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan stood out a few months ago by calling to scale back bond buys and warning about inflation. In a television interview on Friday, Kaplan said that Delta is limiting production output and that a persistent adverse impact could make him change his views.

The current thinking is that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will refrain from a hinting of tapering in Friday's Jackson Hole speech, contrary to what had been speculated earlier. Moreover, some market participants even think he would use the opportunity to signal more support for longer.

Powell, a dove, could also benefit from tailwind coming from the White House. According to reports, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in favor of granting him another four-year term. That is also adding to the positive sentiment.

The US dollar is falling across the board, reversing some of its gains seen last week. Can this continue? It is essential to note that the reason for holding back is the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant, and that does not bode well for the economy.

While the pace of growth of US cases has slowed, the daily number of infections is now near 150,000, ten times more than in early June. To see the dollar continue falling, the Delta variant should be enough to derail the Fed's tapering intentions but not derail the economy.

Source: NYT

Coronavirus is also of high interest in the old continent. While cases are dropping in Spain and are stable in Italy, French infections are at elevated levels and Germany has been reporting an increase. Vaccination levels are elevated in the old continent, but a clear downtrend is needed to support the euro independently of the dollar.

Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indicators for August are of interest. The economic calendar is pointing to an extension of the current expansion, with levels close to 60 in both Europe and the US. Any downside surprise could dampen the mood.

Overall, speculation of Fed no-tapering is weighing on the dollar, but markets need to be convinced that Delta is not spiraling out of control.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart is well off the lows, but EUR/USD is still trading under the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) – thus still not out of the woods. Moreover, the currency pair is still depressed below a downtrend resistance line that has been accompanying it since early August.

Resistance is at the daily high of 1.1722, followed by 1.1740, a swing high from last week. Further above, 1.1785 and 1.1805 are eyed.

Some support is at 1.17, which cushioned the pair in early August. It is followed closely by 1.1690, the daily low, and then by 1.1660, the new 2021 trough.