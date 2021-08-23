EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rides on Fed-fueled dollar weakness, technicals still hesitant

- EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.17 level after dovish moves from the Federal Reserve.
- Speculation about the Fed's tapering moves, covid data and PMIs are set to move the pair.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are still in the lead.
New week, totally different mood – markets have been cheering prospects that the Federal Reserve would postpone tapering of its bond-buying scheme, a reversal of last week's gloom. However, the reason for speculating that the Fed steps back from slowing its printing press is far from positive – the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
Over the weekend, the world's most important central bank announced that its highly anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium would be held virtually instead of in Wyoming. That, in itself, is a message of caution. If the all-powerful Fed is forced to scale back its activity, the whole economy is on the back foot. That implies more support is needed, and additional creation of dollars means a weaker currency
Another hint was a dovish shift from a hawk. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan stood out a few months ago by calling to scale back bond buys and warning about inflation. In a television interview on Friday, Kaplan said that Delta is limiting production output and that a persistent adverse impact could make him change his views.
The current thinking is that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will refrain from a hinting of tapering in Friday's Jackson Hole speech, contrary to what had been speculated earlier. Moreover, some market participants even think he would use the opportunity to signal more support for longer.
Powell, a dove, could also benefit from tailwind coming from the White House. According to reports, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in favor of granting him another four-year term. That is also adding to the positive sentiment.
The US dollar is falling across the board, reversing some of its gains seen last week. Can this continue? It is essential to note that the reason for holding back is the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant, and that does not bode well for the economy.
While the pace of growth of US cases has slowed, the daily number of infections is now near 150,000, ten times more than in early June. To see the dollar continue falling, the Delta variant should be enough to derail the Fed's tapering intentions but not derail the economy.
Source: NYT
Coronavirus is also of high interest in the old continent. While cases are dropping in Spain and are stable in Italy, French infections are at elevated levels and Germany has been reporting an increase. Vaccination levels are elevated in the old continent, but a clear downtrend is needed to support the euro independently of the dollar.
Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indicators for August are of interest. The economic calendar is pointing to an extension of the current expansion, with levels close to 60 in both Europe and the US. Any downside surprise could dampen the mood.
Overall, speculation of Fed no-tapering is weighing on the dollar, but markets need to be convinced that Delta is not spiraling out of control.
See Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons (and charts) explaining why the King may crash
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart is well off the lows, but EUR/USD is still trading under the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) – thus still not out of the woods. Moreover, the currency pair is still depressed below a downtrend resistance line that has been accompanying it since early August.
Resistance is at the daily high of 1.1722, followed by 1.1740, a swing high from last week. Further above, 1.1785 and 1.1805 are eyed.
Some support is at 1.17, which cushioned the pair in early August. It is followed closely by 1.1690, the daily low, and then by 1.1660, the new 2021 trough.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD recaptures1.3650 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.