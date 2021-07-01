The EUR/USD holds a firm bearish tone. The rebound was capped slightly below the 20-SMA in the 4-hour chart. A break under 1.1835 would weaken the pair further, exposing 1.1800. Low volatility is expected ahead of Friday’s Asian session and of the NFP . Still, a new leg higher of the US dollar could trigger sharp moves, and the pair could drop under 1.1800. On the upside, a recovery above 1.1890 would strengthen the outlook for the euro.

The recovery of the EUR/USD was short-lived. After reaching the 1.1880 area, it turned to the downside, falling toward the weekly low near 1.1835 as the US dollar strengthened across the board. After a brief correction, the dollar resumed the uptrend, rising more sharply against other G10 rivals, even amid risk appetite and steady yields. Economic data from the Eurozone came in above expectations with the headline PMI at 63.4, up from the preliminary reading of 63.1. On Friday, the Producer Price Index for May is due in the Eurozone (consensus: +9.5 y/y). The stance of the European Central Bank for an accommodative policy to support the recovery could be challenged if inflation accelerates. The key report on Friday will be the Non-Farm Payroll. On Thursday, initial jobless claims dropped to fresh pandemic lows, and manufacturing data showed the recovery continues, with mounting price pressures. Market consensus points to net job creation of near 700K.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.