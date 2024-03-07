Share:

EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0900 following Wednesday's rally.

ECB is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged after March meeting.

Revised macroeconomic projections and ECB President Lagarde's comments could drive the Euro's valuation.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late January above 1.0900 on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0900 on Thursday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.51% -0.59% -0.28% -0.81% -1.28% -0.71% -0.20% EUR 0.50% -0.08% 0.23% -0.30% -0.75% -0.18% 0.31% GBP 0.59% 0.09% 0.30% -0.22% -0.67% -0.12% 0.40% CAD 0.28% -0.22% -0.30% -0.53% -0.98% -0.41% 0.08% AUD 0.80% 0.29% 0.22% 0.53% -0.45% 0.10% 0.60% JPY 1.26% 0.74% 0.62% 0.96% 0.42% 0.55% 1.05% NZD 0.70% 0.18% 0.10% 0.41% -0.12% -0.57% 0.51% CHF 0.20% -0.31% -0.39% -0.08% -0.61% -1.08% -0.51% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled EUR/USD's rally mid-week. Although Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from providing any fresh clues on the timing of the policy pivot, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.1% and weighed on the USD.

Powell reiterated that incoming data will determine when they will start reducing the policy rate and added that there was no reason to think the economy was in or facing a significant near-term risk of recession. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly 90% probability of a Fed rate cut in June.

Later in the day, the ECB is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged. Alongside the policy statement, the ECB will release the revised macroeconomic projections. Upward revisions to inflation and growth expectations could suggest that the ECB is likely to delay a policy pivot and provide a boost to the Euro.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook and respond to questions. According to Reuters, interest rate futures nearly fully price in a 25 basis points reduction in the ECB's key rates in June. The market positioning suggests that in case Lagarde leaves the door open for another pause in policy in June, the Euro could continue to gather strength against its rivals. On the other hand, although a confirmation of a policy pivot in June could weigh on the Euro with the immediate reaction, this negative impact on the currency could remain short-lived unless it's backed by downward revisions to growth and inflation forecasts.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD holds comfortably above the ascending trend line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreats toward 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact and the pair is staging a technical correction.

1.0900-1.0910 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.0940 (static level) and 1.0960 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). On the downside, first support is located at 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) ahead of 1.0815 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 100-period SMA) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, psychological level).