- EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0800 after closing in negative territory on Thursday.
- Inflation data from the Eurozone could drive the Euro's valuation.
- The US economic docket will feature ISM Manufacturing PMI for February.
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Thursday and closed the third consecutive day in negative territory. Although the pair manages to hold steady above 1.0800 on Friday, it could have a difficult time extending its recovery unless the Eurozone inflation data support the Euro.
Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 2.4% on a yearly basis in January, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8% on a yearly basis, matching analysts' estimate.
Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers following the inflation data helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals and caused EUR/USD to turn south. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that it might be appropriate to start reducing rates in summer, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly argued that cutting rates too quickly could cause inflation to get stuck and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted that they can't expect last year's disinflation to continue.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.31%
|0.45%
|0.84%
|-0.04%
|1.50%
|0.46%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.28%
|0.41%
|0.80%
|-0.06%
|1.47%
|0.43%
|GBP
|-0.31%
|-0.29%
|0.14%
|0.53%
|-0.34%
|1.16%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.45%
|-0.42%
|-0.14%
|0.36%
|-0.49%
|1.06%
|0.01%
|AUD
|-0.84%
|-0.81%
|-0.54%
|-0.40%
|-0.86%
|0.65%
|-0.37%
|JPY
|0.04%
|0.07%
|0.36%
|0.49%
|0.88%
|1.53%
|0.49%
|NZD
|-1.51%
|-1.49%
|-1.21%
|-1.07%
|-0.68%
|-1.55%
|-1.05%
|CHF
|-0.44%
|-0.43%
|-0.15%
|0.01%
|0.41%
|-0.50%
|1.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the session, Eurostat will release the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for February. On a yearly basis, the HICP is forecast to rise 2.5%, down from the 2.8% increase recorded in January. The Core HICP is seen increasing 2.9% in the same period.
Earlier in the week, HICP data from Spain and France came in stronger than expected. Meanwhile, annual HICP inflation in Germany softened to 2.7% from 3.1% as anticipated.
In case the Core HICP for the Eurozone rises at a stronger pace than forecast, the initial reaction could provide a boost to the Euro. On the other hand, a reading at or below the market consensus could hurt the currency and weigh on EUR/USD.
In the second half of the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be featured in the US economic docket. If the headline PMI recovers above 50 and points to an expansion in the sector's activity, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD found support near 1.0800 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) but is yet to clear the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently located at around 1.0820. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays slightly below 50, highlighting a lack of recovery momentum.
If EUR/USD manages to stabilize above 1.0820 and starts using that level as support, 1.0860 (broken ascending trend line) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0900-1.0910 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement).
On the downside, a 4-hour close below 1.0800 could attract technical sellers and open the door for an extended slide toward 1.0760 (static level) and 1.0720 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Core HICP rose 3.1% on a yearly basis in February. This reading came in stronger than the market expectation of 2.9% and supported the Euro.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.2600, US ISM PMI eyed
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2600 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair is holding its recovery mode, as the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a risk-on mood, ahead of the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Fed's Monetaty Policy Report.
Gold price eases from one-month top, corrective decline is likely to remain limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) ticks lower following an intraday uptick back closer to a one-month top touched the previous day and slides closer to the $2,042-2,040 resistance break point during the early European session on Friday.
XRP surges to $0.62 ahead of key trial in class action lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US factory sector expected to maintain weak momentum in February
The US February Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 49.5, improving from the December reading of 49.1 but still falling short of the desired threshold. Market players will also pay attention to the ISM Prices Paid Index and the Employment Index.