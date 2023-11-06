Share:

The US Dollar Index hits three-month lows and then rebounds moderately.

The Greenback still looks vulnerable, finds some support from higher yields.

The bias in EUR/USD remains bullish, but the correction could extend.

The EUR/USD hit fresh monthly highs and then pulled back but remained with a positive tone, holding firm above 1.0700. Following last week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and softer employment data, the US Dollar stays vulnerable.

The final Eurozone Services PMI and Composite readings were unchanged from the preliminary readings. The Services PMI remains at 47.8, and the Composite at 46.5, both in contraction territory. German Factory Orders rose 0.2% in September, a positive surprise as markets expected a 1% decline.

On Tuesday, Germany will report Industrial Production, expected to show a 0.1% decline in September, and Eurostat will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) expected to show a 0.5% increase in September, pushing the annual rate further into negative territory from -11.5% to -12.5%.

A quiet week lies ahead in terms of US economic data, with the focus on Federal Reserve speakers. The following crucial report will be the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey on Friday. The potential limit for the ongoing rally in EUR/USD could come from the US economy, which continues to grow above expectations, contrasting the Eurozone's economy, that is heading towards recession.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD erased gains during the Asian session, pulling back towards 1.0720 after losing momentum near the 1.0750 area, just ahead of the resistance area at 1.0770. The daily chart remains bullish, with the following crucial level at 1.0800, where the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) await.

On the 4-hour chart, the downward trend, indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling from above 70, suggests that the correction could continue during the Asian session. However, the bias is not strongly tilted to the upside. A decline below 1.0680 would change the short-term outlook to neutral. On the other hand, a break above 1.0755 would target 1.0770.

