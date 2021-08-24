EUR/USD Forecast: Euro has fresh reasons to rise after recapturing downtrend resistance

- EUR/USD has risen amid falling Fed tapering expectations and a full vaccine approval.
- An upgrade to German GDP and Europe's better covid situation support further gains.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing the pair recaptured a downtrend resistance line.
Dead-cat bounce? Not this time. After a steadfast rise of 90 pips, EUR/USD's upward journey looks like a change of course rather than a temporary correction. The swing is mostly fueled by dollar weakness, but the euro has new reasons to rise.
The safe-haven greenback has been under selling pressure after the US Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) gave a full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It only had emergency authorization beforehand. Apart from potentially helping convince hesitant Americans to get a shot in the arm, it also facilitates vaccine mandates for institutions and companies.
Broader immunization could help defeat the disease and especially the highly transmissible Delta variant wreaking havoc in America and imply stronger growth for the entire world, thus sending other currencies higher against the dollar. In the meantime, the virus weighs on the currency in another way.
Markets eagerly await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole event later in the week, with Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday being the highlight. However, by announcing the event will be held virtually, the Fed signaled that withdrawing support is somewhat less urgent. If the almighty central bank is forced to scale down its activity due to Delta, the American economy probably needs additional assistance for now.
See Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons (and charts) explaining why the King may crash
On the other side of the pond, the euro benefits from an upgrade to German growth figures for the second quarter. The continent's largest economy expanded by 1.6% according to updated statistics, compared with 1.5% originally reported.
More importantly, Europe is dealing better with coronavirus at this point, not only leading in vaccinations but also suffers from fewer cases. While infections are rising in the US, they are edging lower in the eurozone. Fears of a worrying uptrend in Germany have subsided.
Source: FT
Overall, fundamentals are pointing to another day to the upside.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar has jumped above the broken downtrend resistance line that has been accompanying it since the beginning of the month and also topped the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. A third bullish sign is Momentum, which has turned to the upside. All in all, the trend is turning positive.
Resistance is at a daily high of 1.1748. It is followed by 1.1780 and 1.1805, which capped the pair last week, and then by 1.1825.
Support awaits at 1.1720, a cushion from last week, and then by 1.1705, 1.1690 and 1.1660, the latter being the 2021 trough.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
Gold steps back from wall of resistance around $1,800
Gold drops 0.17% intraday to $1,802 amid a quiet session ahead of the European markets’ open on Tuesday. The yellow metal jumped the most since August 13 the previous day but lacks the fundamentals to cross the sturdy barrier to the north.
Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels
Bitcoin price rally toward $50,000 has interestingly not yielded any positive sentiment around the leading digital asset. Bitcoin transactions have reached a historic low as the bellwether cryptocurrency continued its rally.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?